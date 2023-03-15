A panel sat in silence for 51 seconds in the Boone County Commission Chamber.
Members of various religious groups gathered for a news conference on Wednesday for the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The day was established to remember the 51 people that were murdered in Christchurch, New Zealand mosques on March 15, 2019.
Although the day has been observed since 2021 globally, according to the United Nations website, Missouri has had multiple Islamophobic incidents since then.
One such example is a Cape Girardeau man who burned down the local Islamic center in 2020.
The news conference was led by Laura Schopp, a Fellowship of Reconciliation board member and Buddhist practitioner.
Schopp and Dan Merz, pastor of the St. Thomas More Newman Center, both led with quotes from the Abu Dhabi declaration.
This is a document signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, which the United Nations uses as a roadmap for combatting Islamophobia through creating a dialogue and following its key values of peace, justice, goodness, beauty and human kindness.
Shakir Hamoodi, a leader of the Islamic Center of Central Missouri, called upon Mayor Barbara Buffaloe to recognize the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, emphasized the presence of Muslims within the community and spoke about those who are quick to demonize Muslims.
“Muslims are not perfect, just like any other community. So please don’t judge Islam through what I do,” Hamoodi said. “The communities are a mixture, diverse; they carry all kinds of messages, all kinds of colors. We want to take our diversity as an element of strength, not an element of weakness.”
Panelists Larry Brown, Carolyn Mathews and Brian Kaylor were concerned about the prevalence of Islamophobic thought in American societal power structures such as social media, policing and the legal system.
“The mainstreaming of white nationalist extremist views and actions even at the highest level of governance, (and) the acceptance of violent intolerance has been so seductive and prompted nearly all of us to be fearful,” Brown said.
Kaylor also emphasized how this does not align with the First Amendment. As seen in Christchurch and Cape Girardeau, places where religion can be exercised freely can also be made targets of physical violence.
“One of the tests for how well a community, or a nation, adheres to religious liberty is to look at how it treats those that are not part of the dominant faith tradition,” Kaylor said. “By that test, the United States and Missouri have frequently failed.”
Kaylor spoke about Missouri lawmakers incorrectly referring to the U.S. as a “Christian state” or using their own Christian beliefs to justify legislation.
“What that does is it sends a message to those who have different beliefs, that you’re not even considered a true, complete citizen; that you’re a second class citizen at best,” he said.
All of the leaders expressed a need for a diverse community to combat misconceptions. Jeanne Snodgrass of Mizzou Hillel invoked the teachings of the Torah about Moses calling in all of the Israelites to build the Tabernacle.
“Different people are contributing different things. It’s that combination, that community coming together is what is making a holy place, making that sacred space. I think we have a lot to learn from that,” Snodgrass said.
Lima Sherzad, MU student and Muslim Student Organization president, offered advice for countering Islamophobia.
“Education is an aspect of trying to defeat any type of discrimination or bigotry,” Sherzad said. “Understand what Islam is about because you can’t truly understand the way of someone’s life unless you understand what their core principles and values are.”
Those looking to learn more can attend an anti-Islamophobia talk with Imam Shamsi Ali at 6 p.m. on Friday in Memorial Union.