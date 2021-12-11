The Armory Sports and Recreation Center was lively Saturday morning with conversations from concerned citizens gathering at the Commission on Human Rights’ listening session.
A handful of people shared their priorities ahead of the commission shaping its 2022 agenda. Overarching concerns included structural deficiencies in how the city approaches equity issues.
Race Matters, Friends President Traci Wilson-Kleekamp said she saw evidence of this reflected in police training.
While city law enforcement is required to complete trainings, Wilson-Kleekamp thinks it does not focus enough on ideological issues.
“They’re not getting that kind of dose,” said Wilson-Kleekamp.
Community members also voiced concerns about the city’s warming centers only being allowed to open when the air hits 9 degrees. Jeff Stack of the Mid Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation said he thinks the city needs to be doing more.
“There should really be nobody in this city without shelter. The city hasn’t really stepped up yet,” said Stack.
When Commission Chairperson Amanda Hinnant asked for suggestions about what the commission could do to help, Wilson-Kleekamp suggested it move to a more accessible method of promoting listening sessions, rather than using the internet like it did for this one.
“The way that we communicate in a middle class way is not how (all people) communicate,” said Wilson-Kleekamp.
She added that organizations are meant to serve the community, but they don’t know a lot about the communities they serve.
“The biggest challenge our committees have is getting proximate to the people who need to be heard,” said Wilson-Kleekamp.
Equity issues regarding discrimination in the workplace was also on attendees’ minds. When members of underserved communities try to file complaints about the way landlords are treating them, they are often told to hire a lawyer and sue, though affording counsel can be difficult.
“People who are targets are forced to just forgive,” said Wilson-Kleekamp.
Wilson-Kleekamp was especially persistent on calling out failures by public officials to use appropriate language. She asked, if people in power can “other people,” what’s stopping everyone from doing so?
Her solution came in the form of a suggestion to the committee: to go to public officials and educate them on the proper language to use when referring to minority populations.
Mayoral candidate Tanya Heath was at the listening session and stressed the importance of making sure everyone has the opportunity to be successful.
People who have more suggestions for the commission can contact HumanRights@CoMo.gov.