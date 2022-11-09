With frigid temperatures approaching Friday, volunteers plan to provide overnight shelter for Columbia's unhoused population to bridge the gap until the city's official overnight warming center opens Nov. 28.
The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church shared a tentative plan with the Missourian.
Starting Friday, volunteers will staff a warming center with space for 30 people in Wilkes Boulevard Church. The Salvation Army's Harbor House will have cots that will require ID, but is not a part of the organizing effort to provide space at Wilkes.
Pastor Brad Bryan of Wilkes Boulevard Church explained that this was an emergency response being put on by the church and staffed with volunteers.
"This surprised us. Nobody was prepared to do this the first week of November," Bryan said.
Stephanie Yoakum, a project coordinator for CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, said the groups hope to keep the arrangement open for a week as long as temperatures dip to 25 degrees or below.
Wilkes' congregation will have an emergency meeting Wednesday night to organize volunteers and their shifts. The church plans to be open any night that temperatures drop below 25 degrees over the next two weeks.
Turning Point, a ministry under the church that offers homeless services, is set to take on official warming responsibilities from the city on Nov. 28. While in the same venue, the emergency services being offered at Wilkes until that time are not being run by Turning Point and their staff, but by church volunteers.
Only the services run by Turning Point that start on Nov. 28 will be funded by the city. Bryan expressed gratitude for the contract between the city and Turning Point, and said it made Wilkes' decision to offer interim emergency warming services easier.
While preparations are ongoing, Bryan confirmed that Wilkes has funding to offer services until Nov. 28.
The coalition should have just enough space to shelter Columbia's most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness. The Weather Channel predicted a low of 23 degrees Friday night.
Wilkes Boulevard Church will use rooms set out for the warming center and additional rooms in the church if needed.
Yoakum said the organization reached out to the city after seeing the week's forecast on Monday. The city could not offer a building but encouraged the aid collective to join with organizations that have space. Room at the Inn winter shelter and Turning Point's warming center — both contracted by the city — will open Nov. 28.
CoMo Mobile took to social media Tuesday morning to call on the community for available space. Yoakum said that Wilkes was not the only church that offered space, but it was the most accessible by walking. The collective plans to conduct street outreach to direct people to the church and to drive people with IDs to Harbor House.
The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective has expressed frustration with the city's lack of preparation for cold weather before the start of the regular winter season. Yoakum said the collective has been trying to inspire a sense of urgency in Columbia City Council for months.
"We cannot start another winter season with inadequate services when we know that there's funding and space available," she said.
Yoakum said that medical issues impacted by the cold happen whether or not institutions are ready for cold temperatures. She shared that the community's two most severe cases of frostbite healed enough to only need band-aids within the last month.
During the council meeting on Monday, city manager De'Carlon Seewood clarified that the city is not prepared for emergency shelter before Nov. 28, but in future years hopefully the VFW building will serve that purpose.
"Right now, we don't have a direct plan where we can say OK, this will open at this time in order to take care of that population," said Seewood.
Columbia/Boone County Director of Health and Human Services Stephanie Browning clarified at Monday's council meeting that the city has no official policy or ordinance to open warming centers.
Instead, the practice is a public health protocol activated when extremely low temperatures are expected.