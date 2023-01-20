Community outreach van seeks to address health care disparities

Community health worker Josh Cramer unfolds the health vans canopy on Friday at MU Health Pavilion in Columbia. The van was funded through a combination of sources, including a grant from the CDC and support from the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Columbia Director of Health and Human Services Stephanie Browning gives a speech on Friday at MU Health Pavilion in Columbia. Browning said the van’s services will be directed at communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
From left to right, Stephanie Browning, Kip Kendrick and Barbara Buffaloe collectively cut the ribbon to introduce the new community health van on Friday at MU Health Pavilion in Columbia. Kendrick, the new Presiding County Commissioner, said he was happy to see the van’s grand opening after years of work by multiple government branches.
Medical instruments hang on the wall of the health van on Friday at MU Health Pavilion in Columbia. The van will be directed toward the treatment and prevention of things like obesity, diabetes and COVID-19.
A new health outreach van is ready to travel to communities across Boone County.
The aim of the Health on Wheels van is to address health care disparities in Boone County. Workers will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines, health assessments, education on chronic diseases and referrals to community resources.
"The reason we have a mobile unit is so we can reach those communities that maybe are rural communities. They don't have transportation to come all the way to Columbia to the health department," said Jennifer Clark-Williams, community health worker supervisor. "We want to be a liaison so we can connect (participants) to where they need to go."
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department unveiled the van at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.
Missouri is 50th in the nation in public health expenditures, said Kip Kendrick, Boone County presiding commissioner.
Both Kendrick and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe congratulated and expressed gratitude to the Health Department for their work to obtain the grants that funded the outreach van.
“We are a county that pretty much enjoys good health status, for the most part," said Stephanie Browning, Health Department director. "But we've always known that we have great health disparities, especially among Black and brown communities, lower income folks... (and) COVID absolutely brought that to light."
Browning said the van has been a dream of hers since she arrived in Columbia.
While working in Arizona in the 1990s, she was inspired by the success community workers had with the prenatal population. Success comes from their ability to establish comfortable relationships because it makes talking about health worries easier, Browning said.
As of Friday, the van is not scheduled for any future events. However, upcoming events will be posted to the city of Columbia website and social media accounts.
The Health Department hopes to use the van during warm weather months at events with large crowds, said Ryan Sheehan, spokesperson for the Health Department.
Grant funding for the program comes from the Local Public Health Disparities Initiative and the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Community Health Worker Initiative, according to a news release from the Health Department.