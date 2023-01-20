 Skip to main content
Community outreach van seeks to address health care disparities

People wait for the ribbon cutting

People wait for the ribbon-cutting to introduce the new community health van on Friday at MU Health Pavilion in Columbia. Over 50 people showed for the event.

 Nevin Dubinski

A new health outreach van is ready to travel to communities across Boone County.

The aim of the Health on Wheels van is to address health care disparities in Boone County. Workers will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines, health assessments, education on chronic diseases and referrals to community resources.

Medical instruments hang on the wall of the health van

Medical instruments hang on the wall of the health van on Friday at MU Health Pavilion in Columbia. The van will be directed toward the treatment and prevention of things like obesity, diabetes and COVID-19.
Stephanie Browning, Kip Kendrick and Barbara Buffaloe collectively cut the ribbon

From left to right, Stephanie Browning, Kip Kendrick and Barbara Buffaloe collectively cut the ribbon to introduce the new community health van on Friday at MU Health Pavilion in Columbia. Kendrick, the new Presiding County Commissioner, said he was happy to see the van’s grand opening after years of work by multiple government branches.
Columbia Director of Health and Human Services Stephanie Browning gives a speech

Columbia Director of Health and Human Services Stephanie Browning gives a speech on Friday at MU Health Pavilion in Columbia. Browning said the van’s services will be directed at communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community health worker Josh Cramer unfolds the health vans canopy

Community health worker Josh Cramer unfolds the health vans canopy on Friday at MU Health Pavilion in Columbia. The van was funded through a combination of sources, including a grant from the CDC and support from the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
  • Reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at alyse.pfeil@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700 

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

