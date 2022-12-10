Local residents shared anecdotes and goals for affordable housing at a panel Saturday morning.
The City of Columbia Commission on Human Rights hosted the discussion at Daniel Boone Regional Library. Those passionate about affordable housing spoke at the event in honor of International Human Rights Day.
Many of those who attended said Columbia must take a "housing first" approach to provide options to local residents.
Randy Cole, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority, said the Housing Authority recently changed or removed several policies, including one that prioritized those on a housing waitlist who were already employed. He said a housing first approach means people need secure housing before they can start focusing on getting a job.
Cole also said the Housing Authority has reduced its enforcement restrictions for both its marijuana use and criminal history policies to align more with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines.
Rebekah Robertson also supported the housing first approach. She is the executive director of Stonebridge House, a facility that provides shelter and support for formerly incarcerated women.
She said the women she works with often have no support system and can't start moving forward if they do not have somewhere to sleep and feel safe.
"When I think of having a home as a human right, I think about that first day when you realize the sun is setting and I have nowhere to lay my head," Robertson said.
The community members also mentioned the intersection of housing insecurity with class and health issues.
Erin McGuire is a nurse and member of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective's Med Team, where she assists with weekly first aid clinics for unhoused people in Columbia. She connected housing issues to social determinants of health, which are non-medical aspects of society that can influence a person's health.
"If someone doesn't have reliable, affordable, secure housing that is not crowded, that is not dilapidated... it's very hard for them to meet their other needs," McGuire said.
Tereska Chatman, also of Stonebridge House, talked about her own previous experiences with housing and health, specifically in Section 8 housing. Chatman said the stress of frequently moving in and out of housing while working three jobs negatively impacted her health.
Jeffrey Johnson, president of People First of Boone County, said his daughter got lead poisoning as a toddler while they were in Section 8 housing in Columbia.
The panelists also brought up local issues they noticed regarding landlords who are reluctant to accept housing vouchers and the increasing rent for downtown Columbia properties targeted toward college students.
Johnson said he believes these trends come from greed and that landlords forget about Columbia residents outside of college students.
"Nobody comes to talk to the people that really live here and ask them how they feel about the situation," he said. "(It makes) no sense to keep talking about affordable housing if you're not going to have affordable housing for the people that really live here."
Though the panelists were critical of Columbia's current affordable housing situation, they praised the new resources, such as Room at the Inn, located at 1509 Ashley St. They said these resources will provide more stability for Columbia's unhoused community, especially in winter months.