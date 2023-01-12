 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Community participates in True/False Art Installation

Community participates in True/False Art Installation

It will take 324 squares of fabric to make the nine-foot-by-nine-foot quilt for an art installation at True/False Film Fest.

The Community Threads project will not be made by only a few quilters. The entire community has a chance to be involved.

LEFT: Anne Chambers embroiders her swatch on Wednesday

LEFT: Anne Chambers embroiders her swatch on Wednesday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library. Each swatch was a seven-inch square, and the completed quilt will include 324 squares RIGHT: Erin Chambers, left, and her mom, Anne Chambers cut a piece of thread on Wednesday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library. The completed quilt will be installed on Feb. 27, and will remain on display until the end of March.

LEFT: Anne Chambers embroiders her swatch on Wednesday
Project coordinators Esther Stroh, left, and Carrie Elliott

Project coordinators Esther Stroh, left, and Carrie Elliott talk with attendees as they embroider swatches on Wednesday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library. The swatches will be part of a quilted art installation for True/False Film Fest in March.
Robbie Humphrey, left, Addison Langdon and Sandy Sandberg

Robbie Humphrey, left, Addison Langdon and Sandy Sandberg, look at example swatches before beginning their own on Wednesday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library. Langdon is the granddaughter of Humphrey and Sandberg, and the trio came from Fulton to decorate their swatches.
Carrie Elliott, right, explains embroidery stitches to Stephen Quackenbush

Carrie Elliott, right, explains embroidery stitches to Stephen Quackenbush on Wednesday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library. The workshop was open to beginners and experienced embroiderers.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Ed reporter, spring 2022 Studying investigative journalism Reach me at mjacques@mail.missouri.edu

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Visual Journalism reporter, spring 2022 Studying documentary journalism Reach me at meb7ft@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you