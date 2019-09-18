A funeral fund for the Columbia College teenager killed Friday quickly raised over $4,000, and the family received a flood of heartfelt comments on social media.
Nadria Wright, 18, was shot and killed the night of Sept. 13 in central Columbia, according to previous Missourian reporting. Officers found Wright and Sam Baldwin IV, 28, both of Columbia, with life-threatening injuries.
Wright was pronounced dead Saturday morning at a local hospital, according to previous reporting.
Nearly 50 people donated to the fund and raised a total of $4,110. The fund is now closed to donations.
Messages about Wright on the Fund the Funeral website included these:
“Nadria was such an inspiration to everyone. Beautiful, kind, thoughtful and ... oh that smile!! I will never forget her. Love to her family.” — Fran Atkins
“My heart has ached ever since I heard of the tragic loss of this bright, beautiful and vibrant young lady. My prayers are with her Mom Shaunda and all who loved her.” — Stacey Smith Robertson
“I have been sick since hearing about the loss of your daughter. She was a beautiful girl and from what I saw through your FB posts very talented. I pray your family finds peace, love and light during this unimaginable time.” — Gayla Freelon
“I want for the outpouring love that you’ve shown and donated on my niece’s behalf. She was loved by many. Especially her parents, siblings and our mother and I. Love you all.” — Wright’s aunt, Lucrezia Gardner Perry
“Nadria was loved by her ‘work family’ and will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathies and prayers to her family at this awful time.” — Terri Barrow
Funeral arrangements are pending at H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home in Columbia, according to the fund page.