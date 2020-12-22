Fundraising, volunteer offers and kind words have inundated a historically Black church in Holts Summit after the building was vandalized in late November.
Gordon Coleman, pastor at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, announced in a Nov. 26 post on the church’s Facebook page that vandals had “destroyed the place where many souls were saved, people fed and spirits uplifted.”
According to the post, the church was established by slaves in the early 1800s and was rebuilt in 1869, continuing to serve a predominately Black congregation for nearly 200 years.
That post received nearly 150 shares, and the next day the church posted on Facebook again to thank people for the “overwhelming support and concerns from the community.”
It then shared donation options for those who wished to help the church rebuild.
According to coverage by KOMU 8, the church received thousands of dollars in donations in just a few days. As the holiday season comes to a close, it continues to accept donations through Tithe.ly, an online donation platform, to help fund the extensive repairs needed after the vandalism.
The Rev. Christine Gardner said the amount of support thechurch received, both within the congregation and out, truly was “overwhelming.” People, both locally and from across the state, were making donations, volunteering to help clean up the space or offering words of encouragement. Comments on the church’s Facebook posts were full of people denouncing the vandals and standing in solidarity with the congregation.
“And those (words of encouragement) mean just as much,” Gardner said, “to know that people, people who don’t even know us, are thinking of us ... asking ‘What can we do to help?’”
Four teenagers, all between the ages of 14 and 16, were arrested in connection to the vandalism, according to reporting by KOMU 8. It is not the first time the church has been vandalized.
Gardner said she expects a strong volunteer presence once cleanup and repairs begin, which she guesses won’t be until January after the busy holiday season concludes.
She said the first line of business is to restore electricity and replace the windows to ensure the safety of those working to restore the church.
“When something like this happens, it’s almost like a trauma,” Gardner said. “But out of that trauma, comes this unification of people. It’s just unbelievable.”
The church had already been holding services virtually to protect its members during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the church ministry was not interrupted. The Christmas service will be held online as well, with members having the option to pick up communion ahead of time to take at home.
The church is still accepting donations online or by mail, with “Building Fund” in the memo, at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 116, Holts Summit, MO, 65043. The church has clarified in several posts that any GoFundMe pages claiming to benefit the church are scams.
“I’m just ecstatic about the eagerness and the willingness of people to want to reach out and help us,” Gardner said. “It restores your faith in the human spirit.”