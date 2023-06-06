In July 1974, 50,000 people were expected to attend the Ozark Music Festival at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.
Instead, some 350,000 showed up, ending in overdoses and a state Senate hearing.
A documentary of the event, "The Story of the Ozark Music Festival: Three Days of Sodom and Gomorrah in Sedalia, Missouri," will be shown Friday at the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Following both screenings, Kevin Walsh of the State Historical Society will host a Q&A with the director of the film, Jefferson Lujin.
Musicians Pat Kay, Ben Miller and the Burney Sisters will perform outdoors after the first screening. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to listen. Featured food trucks will be Harvest Grill, Mr. Murphy's Potatoes and Glizzness.
Interviews, footage and photos for the almost two-hour documentary were sourced from those who attended the event, Beth Pike of the State Historical Society said.
"It's not like a Woodstock film where there was a production like you're used to, you know, seeing on some other documentaries," Pike said. "This is just pieced together, from people's experiences, old 8-millimeter footage, the sort of things that people might have taken while they attended the festival."
Walsh said there are no archives because after the state Senate hearing, all photos and information about the event were suppressed.
Lujin grew up in Sedalia hearing only small stories about the festival, leaving him with the impression that the memories were largely gone.
"He thought it was an isolated thing until he had Facebook in 2006," Walsh said. "He started to see the Facebook posts (about the festival), and he thought, 'Wow, this was a lot bigger.'"
The festival featured name musicians — such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Ted Nugent and the Marshall Tucker Band — who were featured in a full-page ad in Rolling Stone to encourage attendance.
"This was the last of the big, unorganized music festivals," Walsh said. "Think of Altamont, Woodstock and Watkins Glen."
