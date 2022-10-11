Russell Boulevard has been identified as a street with traffic operating at speeds higher than desirable, yet community members differ over how to address the problem.
According to data from the city, speeds reached 45 miles per hour in the residential area, where the posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour.
At a Monday evening traffic calming meeting, community members deliberated solutions on how to remedy the high speeds, with the debate centered around speed bumps.
Andrew Briedwell, traffic engineer for the City of Columbia, said a petition for Russell Boulevard speeds to be addressed was made in 2021.
After the petition was filed by the community that lives on or near Russell Boulevard, a study on road safety was conducted, and Russell Boulevard became the next project the city wanted to address, he said.
Terry Gibson said he has lived on Russell Boulevard for 42 years. He said that he noticed a lot of vehicles speeding by his house on the street, and he wants the city to install speed bumps in order to slow the traffic.
"That's concerning," Gibson said. "I have lived there long enough to witness this."
Roy Hartley started a petition five years ago in hopes of getting the city involved in reducing the speeds in his neighborhood. Hartley said he wants to see speed bumps similar to those of the surrounding roads in the neighborhood and around Columbia.
"They'll slow traffic down," he said. "And that would be a good thing."
But Russell Boulevard resident Spencer Burnham said he is against the installation of speed bumps because he feels there are too many speed bumps around the city that he encounters on his daily trips outside of his home.
"I understand the idea of wanting to slow traffic down. But there are these essentially big speed humps everywhere I travel," Burnham said. I found them to become kind of a nuisance, because that's the best solution they had."
A "pop-up" calming event will be hosted by advocacy group Local Motion on Oct. 24 on Russell Boulevard. The event will serve as a way to allow the community around the affected area to temporarily test some traffic calming tactics, such as islands.
Briedwell announced community members can send in their comments about traffic calming strategies in this area by Oct. 28. Based on the comments received, preliminary plans will be announced in spring 2023, with the earliest predicted execution of the plan being next summer.