A crowd of about 100 gathered Thursday night to brainstorm what they hope to see from homeless services contracted by the city.
The six social service groups behind the project hosted the meeting to gauge community suggestions for an emergency shelter and other services.
Jane Williams, Love Columbia executive director, suggested a homeless shelter should have at least 25 units for families. The member organization has placed about 20 families at a time in hotels since the start of the pandemic, she said.
Representatives from member groups Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen, Turning Point Day Center and Room at the Inn winter shelter also spoke about strain on their services. Some of them, such as Turning Point and Room at the Inn, were meant to be temporary solutions.
"I always used to say we serve an average of 85 people a night, but those of you who have been to Loaves and Fishes in the last couple of months know that's not true anymore," Loaves and Fishes Coordinator Ruth O'Neill said. "We're serving more. I think last night they served 147 meals."
The meeting room at Broadway Christian Church broke into groups to consider a set of questions led by facilitators associated with the member organizations.
City Council members Pat Fowler, Nick Foster, and Betsy Peters joined the roundtable discussions, and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe gave a speech opening the event.
Questions covered implications for planning like capacity and use for different facilities: how big should an overnight shelter be? Should transitional housing be on the same site? How should a housing resource center operate?
Randy Cole, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority, told the Missourian he saw increased shelter capacity and strong supportive services arise as shared ideas from the discussions. The Housing Authority is the lead organization for the planning stage of the project.
When participants passed the microphone to share their tables' ideas, Dianna Douglas suggested that case managers stay with clients after they find permanent housing. Neighboring groups responded with support.
"We can put a person in the home... . Down the road, they're back on the street because they haven't had that constant support," Douglas said. "We need to make sure we have that constant support through the whole process."
An unhoused woman named Erin has been a guest of Room at the Inn since 2017 and said she's seen demand for the shelter grow.
Erin suggested a shelter have lock boxes so guests can safely store their belongings and save the strain of carrying bags from place to place.
She said she wants homeless services to be visible to people in the community so the general public better understands their homeless neighbors and can see how the community supports one another.
"They'd be able to see how we are able to take care of each other in our own little community in our own little ways," Erin said.
Erin called the severity of homelessness a "medical humanitarian state of emergency" and suggested that tent cities be cast in bronze as a symbol of what society has been through.
At the meeting's close, Cole implored community members to reach out to partner organizations with any more suggestions they have. He said a plan for the project would come forth in August and the group would be "putting pen to paper between here and then."
City spokesperson Sydney Olsen said that the city hopes to use American Rescue Plan Act funds, but it's too soon to know.
"What we would like to see come out of this collaboration is a place where we can set our cots down and not have to worry about picking them up at the end of a week or the end of two weeks — or if we're lucky, at the end of a month," said Debby Graham, board president of Room at the Inn.