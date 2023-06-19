 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Community unites for third annual Juneteenth celebration at Douglass Park

Community unites for third annual Juneteenth celebration at Douglass Park

Groups of Columbia residents sprawled across Douglass Park to make Monday's Juneteenth celebration feel like a family gathering. Smiles and laughter prevailed as residents, representing several generations, congregated in lawn chairs, blankets and benches.

Columbia residents enjoy music

Columbia residents enjoy music and food during a Juneteenth celebration on Monday at Douglass Park. The event brought dozens of people together to celebrate Black history.

Soul Sessions COMO provided a vibrant soundtrack for Columbia's third annual Juneteenth celebration. A concession table handed out plates of free food including ribs, cornbread, collard greens and cake.

A Juneteenth celebrator

A Juneteenth celebrator is served collard greens on his plate by a CoMo Juneteenth Celebration Committee member on Monday at Douglass Park. The committee purchased the food from Hy-Vee and served participants all afternoon.
From left, Stacey Button, Martha Tomlin-McCrary

From left, Stacey Button, Martha Tomlin-McCrary and Lakeisha Palmer prepare to serve lunch at a Juneteenth celebration Monday at Douglass Park. Free lunch was available to all event participants and included catered food like chicken, corn and cake.
Fely Dominguez sings along

Fely Dominguez sings along with her bandmates at a Juneteenth celebration Monday at Douglass Park. The band Double Helix was officially formed less than four weeks ago, and had only practiced together four times prior to this gig.
Scott Cristal, left, and Shaunda Hamilton

Scott Cristal, left, and Shaunda Hamilton enjoy lunch together at a Juneteenth celebration on Monday at Douglass Park. Cristal and Hamilton are both members of the CoMo Juneteenth Celebration Committee, the organization that put on the celebration.
Taurell Davidson, 3, takes a break atop

Taurell Davidson, 3, takes a break atop a basketball while the Double Helix band plays in the background at a Juneteenth celebration Monday at Douglass Park. Taurell was given the basketball to play with by the MU basketball team, which attended the event.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2023

    Studying investigative and arts journalism

    Reach me at epwrmt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Visual journalism reporter and second year graduate student concentrating on videography and photography. Reach me at ms24r@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 886-5700.

  • Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2023 Studying Photo and Documentary Journalism Reach me at meb7ft@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720