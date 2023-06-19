Community unites for third annual Juneteenth celebration at Douglass Park

A Juneteenth celebrator is served collard greens on his plate by a CoMo Juneteenth Celebration Committee member on Monday at Douglass Park. The committee purchased the food from Hy-Vee and served participants all afternoon.
From left, Stacey Button, Martha Tomlin-McCrary and Lakeisha Palmer prepare to serve lunch at a Juneteenth celebration Monday at Douglass Park. Free lunch was available to all event participants and included catered food like chicken, corn and cake.
Fely Dominguez sings along with her bandmates at a Juneteenth celebration Monday at Douglass Park. The band Double Helix was officially formed less than four weeks ago, and had only practiced together four times prior to this gig.
Scott Cristal, left, and Shaunda Hamilton enjoy lunch together at a Juneteenth celebration on Monday at Douglass Park. Cristal and Hamilton are both members of the CoMo Juneteenth Celebration Committee, the organization that put on the celebration.
Taurell Davidson, 3, takes a break atop a basketball while the Double Helix band plays in the background at a Juneteenth celebration Monday at Douglass Park. Taurell was given the basketball to play with by the MU basketball team, which attended the event.
Groups of Columbia residents sprawled across Douglass Park to make Monday's Juneteenth celebration feel like a family gathering. Smiles and laughter prevailed as residents, representing several generations, congregated in lawn chairs, blankets and benches.
Soul Sessions COMO provided a vibrant soundtrack for Columbia's third annual Juneteenth celebration. A concession table handed out plates of free food including ribs, cornbread, collard greens and cake.
A sense of unity prevailed at Douglass Park, a site of rich Black history.
“(This event) is so needed just because there’s so much rich history and culture here,” said Ronecia Duke, director of communications for Soul Sessions COMO. “But everyone in this community, no matter their skin color or heritage, has something to offer.”
Douglass High School sits directly against the park. Decades ago, Douglass was Columbia's high school for Black students due to segregation. The park is also the site of the 24th historical marker on the African American Heritage Trail.
The event was organized by the CoMo Juneteenth Celebration Committee, in partnership with Soul Sessions CoMo, who provided live music. Duke helped facilitate the entertainment, which included covers of classic songs like "Killing Me Softly," "One Love" and an instrumental version of Ice Cube's "It Was a Good Day."
Performances also included a poem read by performer Marissa G entitled "Time Waits for No One," and a child singing music from the Harriet Tubman film, "Harriet."
The MU men's and women's basketball teams made an appearance as they interacted with community members and provided children with basketballs. Local artist and host of Soul Sessions CoMo, Josh Runnels, or J. Artiz, was also in attendance.
“A lot of people are still finding out what Juneteenth even means and why we celebrate it,” Runnels said. “And we need to continue efforts like these so people can be educated about it.”
This year marks the third year that Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday. Although, Black communities across the country have celebrated Juneteenth for decades.
John Fields is an executive board member for the CoMo Juneteenth Celebration Committee and provided security at the event. Fields said he descends from one of the oldest living families in Boone County, and his mother attended Douglass High School.
“These events are a very important part of the history,” Fields said. “Something that, when I was a kid growing up, I never knew about.”
Fields said keeping this event free and accessible to the community is incredibly important.
“A lot of people want to take this over; some people want this to be an event where food trucks are here, lined-up and selling to people,” Fields said.
“This is not about selling to people, this is not about capital. This is about cohesion.”