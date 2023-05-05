CoMO Cubs: How dads passed a home-country love of cricket to their children

Two years ago, Mayukh Ghosh and other fathers with roots in India decided to introduce their children to the traditional British sport of cricket.
The dads had played cricket growing up in their home country, where the sport was introduced in the 18th century when India belonged to the British empire. Cricket has since become India’s most popular sport; its players are celebrities, and the international rivalries are intense.
Eager enough to learn, the dad-coaches in Columbia began holding practice on Sundays at Cosmo-Bethel Park. From there, an entire league of young cricket players called CoMO Cubs Cricket developed with at least 45 players ages 7 to 14.
Next week, the club will hold its first tournament from 5 to 10 p.m. at the American Legion baseball fields.
“There are a lot of people from Indian American origin in Columbia,” Ghosh said. “So there’s a common love for cricket and a desire to have our kids play, too.”
How the game is played
Cricket is estimated to have 2.5 billion fans across the globe. It is even growing in the United States, where 2023 is considered a pivotal year with five state teams plus Washington, D.C., preparing for Major League Cricket this summer.
Culturally, the popularity of cricket can be compared to American football.
“Everybody watches it and knows the teams, and it’s almost part of being an American in some ways,” said Sumit Gupta, one of the dads and coaches in Columbia.
The rules and format of cricket, however, are more like baseball, said Lalit Goswami, another CoMO Cubs Cricket coach. Kids who have learned to bat, pitch and field in baseball leagues can transfer those skills to cricket, he said.
“There is a relation between baseball and cricket because it’s a bat-and-ball game,” Goswami said, “which helps us adapt to the rules and expose those to the kids.”
Like baseball, the object of cricket is to score enough runs to win the game. Each team takes turns fielding and batting, and both sports use the terms “inning” (innings in cricket), “umpire,” “runs” and “outs.”
But there are key differences: Cricket has 11 players; baseball has nine. In cricket, the bat is flat, not round, and cricket players hold the bat down instead of up.
Also in cricket, a batter called out cannot bat again for the rest of that team’s innings.
Instead of bases, a set of wooden wickets mark the scoring boundaries, called a “pitch,” in cricket. The pitcher, called a “bowler,” tries to knock down pieces of the wicket to prevent a run.
At the same time, the batter or “batsman” tries to keep the bowler from knocking down the wicket by hitting the ball.
After the bowler pitches the ball (“bowl”), the batsman tries to hit the ball anywhere on the field before running to the opposite side of the cricket pitch to score.
Two batsmen are on the pitch at the same time, and a run is scored each time they change places on the pitch. The team with the highest number of runs (typically in the hundreds) wins the match.
Each turn around the wickets is a run, but a ball hit out of the field on a fly scores six runs (a home run), and a ball hit out of the field on a bounce scores four runs.
A batsman is called out if the bowler knocks over the wicket with a ball, if a fielder catches the ball or knocks over the wicket before the batsman scores, or if the batsman interferes with a ball that would otherwise hit the wicket.
Each at-bat is called an “over” with no more than six bowls per batsman. The fielding team must retire or dismiss 10 batsmen to end the innings (always plural in cricket).
The tournament
To organize the CoMO Cubs Cricket tournament next week, the coaches divided the players into two teams based on age and skill level.
For the match format, the coaches looked to the Indian Premiere League, the huge annual professional competition that involves 10 city-based franchises. The IPL plays what’s called the T-20, a three-hour match where each team has just 20 overs in a single inning.
To adapt it to their kids, the coaches limited the T-20 game to a T-10 game with 60 pitches (10 overs) instead of 120.
Once the tournament ends — five hours of play are scheduled — the coaches and players plan to go out for pizza, where the kids will receive medals.
Looking to the future
The coaches are hoping the cricket club will unify the Indian American community in Columbia, engage all the cricket fans in town and teach local kids to love the sport.
“It’s all about the excitement we want to pass through and have the kids learn,” Goswami said. “It’s not just about Indian kids playing, because we also embrace other community kids into our teams.”
Gupta said he hopes to make cricket popular here.
“In the end, what would be nice is if we could have enough kids to have different levels of teams where it would not just be more competitive, but also more fun in some ways for the older kids.”