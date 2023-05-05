 Skip to main content
CoMO Cubs: How dads passed a home-country love of cricket to their children

Two years ago, Mayukh Ghosh and other fathers with roots in India decided to introduce their children to the traditional British sport of cricket.

The dads had played cricket growing up in their home country, where the sport was introduced in the 18th century when India belonged to the British empire. Cricket has since become India’s most popular sport; its players are celebrities, and the international rivalries are intense.

Aneesh Calyam, 13, swings the bat

Aneesh Calyam, 13, swings the bat Sunday at American Legion Park in Columbia. Calyam is the team captain for “The Lions.”
Abhi Goswami swings the bat

Abhi Goswami swings the bat Sunday at American Legion Park in Columbia. In cricket, there are two batsmen on the pitch at the same time, each running back and forth on the pitch attempting to score.
Abhi Goswami holds the bat

Abhi Goswami holds the bat Sunday at American Legion Park. A local group of dads organized a children’s cricket league, The CoMO Cubs, who are practicing for their upcoming tournament in May.
Lalit Goswami, left, and Navyam Mehta celebrate after a big score

Lalit Goswami, left, and Navyam Mehta celebrate after a big score Sunday. Many of the kids have been playing together for 2½ years.
