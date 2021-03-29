CoMo for Progress is planning a communitywide protest Tuesday against recent statements and views of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.
The demonstration will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the entrance to the Country Club of Missouri, on the corner of Forum Boulevard and Woodrail Avenue, as Hawley, R-Mo., meets with a small group of donors inside, according to CFP organizer Rebecca Shaw.
In a news release, Shaw said this protest is a chance for locals to stand together to show that not all Missourians support Hawley's "message of anti-democracy." The news release specifically mentioned Hawley's support of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection as a motivation for this protest.
"Missouri is lacking for leadership in all areas, but to have our US Senator be one of the loudest voices questioning our elections is the bottom of the barrel," Shaw said. "Our Senator should be working for the people of Missouri, not searching for the limelight. Meanwhile, the people of Missouri are suffering the effects of Covid, suffering from job loss and suffering from ineffective leadership both here and in D.C."