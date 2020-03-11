CoMO Growlers & Pints, the first growler filling station in Missouri, will close its doors for good March 31st.
After almost three years of introducing new craft beers to the Columbia community, owner Aaron Banks is closing for personal reasons, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.
The combination beer tasting room and growler filling station is known for being the first establishment in Missouri to sell draft beer for off-premises consumption in 28 to 132 ounce bottles, otherwise known as “growlers.”
Before 2016, this privilege was reserved for restaurants with a minimum of twenty taps. Banks personally lobbied for a bill that would allow for the creation of locations like his.
“I traveled to the state capital, talked during committee meetings, went on the radio and started a blog,” Banks said on his efforts to make growlers legal in the state. Growlers & Pints opened in July 2017, around a year after House Bill 279 passed and became law.
Banks said that what he thinks made his business special was his commitment to always have something new for his customers to try.
“I got new breweries to come to Columbia, I constantly changed the taps so people could try new beers,” Banks said. “It’s a point of pride for me.”
Banks spends six nights and 80 hours a week at Growlers & Pints. Closing the doors of the tasting room for good will mean more time to spend with his family, but Banks said he is sure that he’ll remain an “active participant” of the craft beer scene.
Growlers & Pints is located at Suite 107, 1413 Grindstone Plaza Drive and will be open for its regular hours until March 31, which will be devoted to a “farewell party” according to Banks.
Until then customers will be able to bid on furniture, glassware and other items with final winners announced at closing time.
“It’s brought a lot of good memories but I’m closing for the right reasons,” Banks said. “I appreciate everybody who helped out or even just came in and had a beer.”