 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

CoMo Roller Derby plays 'long game' for Columbia venue

CoMo Roller Derby plays 'long game' for Columbia venue
Kat Wright takes off her helmet during roller derby practice on Monday, April

Kat Wright takes off her helmet during roller derby practice on April 24 at Sk8 Zone in Jefferson City. The team has advocated for a space in the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.

 Maya Morris/Missourian

It doesn’t show when she’s on the roller derby track, but Aly Wright has been afraid lately.

Like other transgender Missourians, she’s facing Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s attempts to restrict access to gender-affirming care. A St. Louis judge has blocked Bailey’s order until July 24.

CoMo Roller Derby coach Jessica Boldt smiles during practice on Monday, April 24,

CoMo Roller Derby coach Jessica Boldt smiles during practice on April 24 at Sk8 Zone in Jefferson City. Boldt remarked that Roller Derby is a unique sport that requires the team to play both offense and defense at the same time.
Brie Bell stretches during roller derby practice on Monday, April 24,

Brie Bell stretches during roller derby practice on April 24 at Sk8 Zone in Jefferson City. The CoMo Roller Derby team was created in 2007 and offers beginner programs.
Brie Bell, left, and Aly Wright practice on Monday, April 24,

Brie Bell, left, and Aly Wright practice on April 24 at Sk8 Zone in Jefferson City. The CoMo Roller Derby team is inclusive of transgender women and other LGBTQ+ people.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Staff Photojournalist, Spring 2023 Studying photojournalism at the University of Missouri

    Reach me at maya.morris@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720