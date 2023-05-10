CoMo Roller Derby plays 'long game' for Columbia venue

It doesn’t show when she’s on the roller derby track, but Aly Wright has been afraid lately.
Like other transgender Missourians, she’s facing Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s attempts to restrict access to gender-affirming care. A St. Louis judge has blocked Bailey’s order until July 24.
Wright’s been afraid that she and her wife might need to leave the state. Columbia, and CoMo Roller Derby, have become Wright’s home.
The league began in 2007 as the Destruction Junction Derby Dames. The sport has since established itself as a home for everyone: queer people, people of different body types, college students.
And 40-year-old moms who aren’t “doing yoga or drinking coffee,” Jamie Kleinsorge said.
But CoMo Roller Derby has itself always been looking for a permanent home. Kleinsorge listed more than 20 venues in Boone and Cole counties that the league has used or looked into during the past decade.
Now, the league hopes for inclusion in the city’s phase II construction plans for the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse at A. Perry Philips Park. The fieldhouse opened in 2019 and features four hardwood courts used for basketball, pickleball and volleyball, among other activities. Phase II is expected to double the number of courts and increase the number of events the facility can host.
The derby league was told during the April 3 Columbia City Council meeting that the fieldhouse’s hardwood floors cannot accommodate skating.
“We’ve been here before,” Jennifer Bean told the Missourian. “That part does get hard.”
Former Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs, now Columbia’s deputy city manager, told the Missourian he hoped to include roller derby during the facility’s initial phase. But the same issues with the floor’s warranty that exist today existed then, he added.
“We felt just as bad as anybody about them not being able to have access to the floor,” Griggs said.
The council directed Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington to come back this month with more options for the league.
“My goal is to figure out how to pull this together so we can start to come up with a permanent space for them,” Huffington said.
Back to the drawing board
The Missourian reported CoMo Roller Derby’s first game at the Columbia Canine Sports Center in 2015 as a “return to Columbia.”
The league had been practicing at Empire Roller Rink and College Park Christian Academy, and it was hosting bouts at Sk8 Zone in Jefferson City.
“It was a great homecoming,” Kleinsorge said. “We had over 500 people that showed up to our first bout back in Columbia.”
Kleinsorge said the league once skated at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center downtown. When she joined in 2011, beginners’ sessions at the Empire Roller Rink were running from 9-11 p.m.
The league was transitioning out of bouting at a Boone County Fairgrounds’ multipurpose building then. It didn’t meet the requirements of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, which CoMo Roller Derby joined in 2012.
“It had poles in the middle of the track,” Kleinsorge said. “For a long time, the team had taped mattresses around the poles, those kinds of things, for safety.”
Bouts moved to Sk8 Zone, which members agreed has always been there for the league. But Kleinsorge said scheduling is tight when considering track set up and fan reception.
Getting players who live in Columbia to Jefferson City was hard, she added, so they eventually decided to “start hitting the ground hard” and look for a Columbia venue.
It seemed like they had finally found a permanent place at the Canine Sports Center. They raised enough money to buy floor material that members could install and remove.
“And we thought, ‘This is it, right?,’” Kleinsorge said. “‘We’ve found a solution.’”
They hadn’t. Fire codes wouldn’t allow their crowds.
Little did the league know, “we broke the rules, basically, by having bouts there and having all those people in there,” Kleinsorge said.
They went back to the drawing board.
The league played a season at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School. After that fell through, it sold its portable floor and storage space. Then Empire Roller Rink closed in 2019. Now, they’re back to practicing at Sk8 Zone and in the Hallsville Community Fairgrounds’ Bob Lemone Building, where they also host bouts.
“There’s nothing wrong with Hallsville,” Kleinsorge said, “but it’s so far out.”
She’s been at the forefront of the league’s efforts to find a home that was the right fit. She’s knocked on a lot of doors and talked to colleges, schools, churches and numerous city facilities.
“But the city never really had a building that we felt like was going to be a good fit for us,” Kleinsorge said.
Then came the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.
“Derby is for everybody”
Wright always wanted to jam.
During a bout, each roller derby team fields a jammer and four blockers. The jammer scores points by getting past the opposing blockers’ hips, with the help of their own blockers.
Their skates roar collectively as league members zoom at full speed around the glossy hardwood floor at Sk8 Zone. A buzz-like vroom echoes through the practice venue. Jammers smash into a wall of blockers as they seek routes during drills.
Bodies hit the ground.
“It’s a full contact sport for women,” Bean said. “You don’t get that anywhere else.”
It’s not only the traditional understanding of women. To the derby players, the sport is a place where the non-traditional fit in. In her doctoral dissertation for the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, sociologist Suzanne Becker called the sport “a space of cultural resistance” against the boundaries of gender norms.
“Spaces of resistance like this are rare for women, and particularly in the highly patrolled social/cultural/political boundaries of sport,” Becker wrote.
Bean has been with the league since its start and has watched the sport transform.
When CoMo Roller Derby athletes introduce themselves, Bean said they ask for pronouns and what the newcomer would like to be called on the track.
“It’s not their legal name,” she said. “It’s not what’s on their birth certificate.”
Bean isn’t Jennifer, but “Deth Blök.” Kleinsorge isn’t Jamie, but “Vanna Wipeout.” Wright is “Tornado Aly.”
Wright grew up in Poplar Bluff. Despite what she described as a lovely childhood, in the context of being transgender, Wright said things were rough. The things she heard at church terrified her.
“I figured that God hated me,” she said. “There’s a lot of internalized shame when you are a queer kid in a conservative area.”
But at Drury University in Springfield, the city where Wright found roller derby, the shame began to fall away. She accomplished her fitness goal and became a jammer, a position often held by quick and agile players rather than more immovable ones. Like many other queer players, Wright found her home in the sport.
The Women’s Flat Track Derby Association has aimed for gender inclusivity for years. It began including transgender women in 2011 with a hormone level-based policy but took inclusivity efforts further in 2015, opening up the sport to any intersex, transgender and non-binary person who identifies with women’s flat track derby.
“WFTDA members felt that the old policy, which included references to trans women athletes’ hormone levels, had the potential to exclude and discriminate, and therefore did not reflect the WFTDA’s values,” the organization said in a 2015 statement.
“The organization has very much gone out of their way to say I am welcomed here,” Wright said.
League President Casey “Space Case” Canfield said roller derby’s reputation for welcoming LGBTQ+ people is one of the things that initially drew her to the sport.
To Canfield, Columbia moving to welcome roller derby would be “incredibly powerful.”
“Especially with all negative rhetoric around the trans community and the legislation that’s targeting them,” Canfield said.
“One way to combat that is to do something about it locally,” Kleinsorge said.
The long game
Kleinsorge emailed Parks and Recreation in September 2019 with excitement. The league had been in the fieldhouse talks from the start and was ready to reserve its floor.
Cavelle Cole-Neal, then an administrative supervisor with the department, wrote back the requested dates were booked but presented other options. After a string of emails, Cole-Neal wrote apologetically to Kleinsorge.
“I’m sorry we didn’t discuss your sport in detail earlier,” he wrote. “I don’t know that I can reserve the courts for roller derby. I think there will be concerns in regards to damaging the wood floors.”
Eventually, Griggs emailed Kleinsorge to say the main deal breaker was the warranty on the maple hardwood floor.
It “could be voided if we allow roller derby or skating activities,” Griggs wrote in October 2019.
Griggs added that ongoing skating “can shorten the life of the finish and skating accidents have the potential to cause damage to the maple flooring itself.”
Kleinsorge responded graciously, and the league eventually moved into the facility’s phase II discussions. So when Huffington noted possible floor damage and warranty issues during the April 3 City Council meeting, feelings of being excluded arose.
“After two or three times of getting led on, it gets a little defeating,” Bean said. “Is it roller derby? Is it bigger than that? ... What is it that’s keeping this progressive town from having a space that could incorporate this activity?”
Griggs told the Missourian that there was no indication early on that the fieldhouse would be unable to include roller derby. He said he wanted the facility to be open to all types of activities, but that turned out to be financially impossible when considering the floor. He added that only youth agencies co-sponsored by the city, such as the Columbia Youth Basketball Association, were promised space.
Access to the facility also depends on availability. Last year’s youth basketball season saw 120 local teams play and practice at the fieldhouse, according to a memo from city staff.
To league members, proposals for phase II of the fieldhouse are accommodations for “more of the same” sports. The Columbia Youth Basketball Association donated $100,000 for the fieldhouse during its initial phase.
James Roark-Gruender, owner of Passions Adult Boutique, told the council on April 3 that the derby league’s size shouldn’t cause its exclusion, though. A long-time sponsor of the league, he offered to help pay the floor’s recoating costs for five years.
Huffington, who is looking at the best long-term path forward for the league, said he is open to meeting with Roark-Gruender as things move forward. He will provide the City Council additional information about maintenance and resurfacing for the floor on Monday.
“We do know the life expectancy of the floor will be shorter with roller skates on it compared to just having pickleball, basketball and volleyball,” Huffington said.
Huffington attended a CoMo Roller Derby bout with 150 to 200 fans. Knowing the league’s attendance information, he said the city wants to look for a long-term facility that doesn’t require derby players to spend so much time setting up their events. Huffington added that plans should accommodate the need for locker rooms, restrooms, space for food and drinks, bleachers and a permanent scoreboard.
Griggs wrote in a follow-up email to the Missourian that the city has faced similar challenges with athletics groups before. He noted that an adult rugby club wanted to use a youth soccer or football field in the past but was denied because of the damage rugby causes to the turf.
“It wouldn’t be fair to let them tear up the fields, especially since we just didn’t have the budget to restore them,” Griggs wrote, adding that the city worked to find the club a permanent home at Jay Dix Station.
Things could work out similarly for CoMo Roller Derby. While past conversations led to outdoor derby space at the Cosmo Roller Hockey Rink, one viable long-term option seems to be the Northeast Regional Park, formerly the fairgrounds. Huffington expects a feasibility study for the buildings there to be done later this month.
League members said they would love a space there, but completion of a project there would follow a timeline similar to phase II of the fieldhouse.
Phase II of the fieldhouse’s construction is anticipated to be completed in late 2024, so Huffington said there is time to find a way to incorporate roller derby into a city facility.
Regardless of how long it takes, CoMo Roller Derby is in it for the long haul.
“We’re playing a long game,” Canfield said. “The squeaky wheel gets the grease. As far as I’m concerned, our plan is to continue being squeaky until we find a solution.”