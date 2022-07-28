A popular barbecue restaurant in north Columbia plans to open a second location on the city’s south side.

Como Smoke & Fire, which has operated at 4200 Paris Road for about eight years, will open its second restaurant at the former site of Buckingham Smokehouse, which closed earlier this year.

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

