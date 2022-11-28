Giving Tuesday, an annual nationwide day where people can give back to their communities, will be organized locally through CoMoGives.
The CoMoGives Campaign is a project by the Community Foundation of Central Missouri and allows 153 nonprofits in the area to receive donations from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, including donations from Giving Tuesday.
John Baker, executive director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, said that although CoMoGives did not originate from Giving Tuesday, it has taken on its meaning within the past few years.
“It’s why we have CoMoGives during the holidays here,” Baker said. “It’s because it’s the season of giving. It provides a reminder for people.”
CoMoGives, which was based upon a community foundation in Lexington, Kentucky, had its first campaign in 2013. With 30 nonprofits during its first campaign, the project expanded widely and had over 230 organizations who participated over the past ten years. While the first year brought in around $62,000, Baker said this year’s goal is $2 million. Nonprofit organizations including the Ragtag Film Society, City of Refuge and Central Missouri Humane Society will be participating in the event this year.
Dan Szy, director of development with City of Refuge, said the nonprofit’s goal is $50,000. During the last fundraiser they received just under that goal. Szy said $100 alone can help provide basic needs such as toothpaste, toilet paper and soap.
“We started with a couple of individuals who took one or two steps to serve refugee friends of theirs who were in need, and that has become a community movement,” Szy said. “We count on that generosity. We see that generosity every day.”
The money City of Refuge receives will also go toward renovation plans for the facility. It plans to add classrooms that refugees will use to learn English and financial literacy. Szy said the nonprofit is also working on starting a preschool program that will begin next fall. This will allow City of Refuge to continue serving its current 1,200 refugees and more that may need aid in the future.
The Ragtag Film Society also has a goal of $50,000. Co-custodian Arin Liberman said the film society received a little over $44,000 last year from the CoMoGives campaign, and she believes the film society is capable of reaching the goal. She also said the money will be used to possibly expand community programming, such as the Show Me Series.
“There are so many organizations that are addressing some pretty severe issues in our community,” Liberman said. “Sometimes, it feels like cinema or art is not as crucial. But we do think art is really essential for humans to have a robust inner life and way of connecting with others. Sharing those stories, it’s kind of fundamental to what we do.”
The process of putting the fundraiser together takes a whole year. Baker said CoMoGives begins planning its next fundraiser in early February, immediately after wrapping up the previous one. They begin work on the database used to invite organizations to the next fundraiser, and the deadlines close on June 1. Baker said commitments are solidified at the end of June and the website is built in October. The fundraiser previously began at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 1, but because Giving Tuesday is close to Dec. 1, the campaign starts on Giving Tuesday this year.
The CoMoGives Campaign has transformed over the years, in ways like adding online features, which Baker said this has been helpful for the project. The event used to begin with an in-person kickoff with around 250 people. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, the CoMoGives Campaign held a virtual kickoff using social media. Baker said they held a Facebook Live video stream for interviewing nonprofit organizations so those interested can learn more about the event.
“So, rather than have this event for 250 people, we’re having thousands of people introduced to the campaign through Facebook Live interviews and the viewing of these interviews that people go back to,” he said.
Giving Tuesday, which is based upon the idea of radical generosity, plays a role in the CoMoGives Campaign. The GivingTuesday Movement defines radical generosity as the concept that the suffering of others should be as intolerable to us as our own suffering. Baker said this has transformed the CoMoGives Campaign over the years, but the goal has ultimately stayed the same.
“Radical generosity is kind of what life, in many ways, is all about and what makes it meaningful,” he said. “Giving Tuesday didn’t start as a money thing. It started as a deeds of kindness thing. So ‘What can you do to make lives better?’ It’s not what can you give, it’s what can you do to make lives better. And so this radical call to generosity was a generous giving of who you are, where you are to make things better for people who are, perhaps, not like you.”