Giving Tuesday, an annual nationwide day where people can give back to their communities, will be organized locally through CoMoGives.

The CoMoGives Campaign is a project by the Community Foundation of Central Missouri and allows 153 nonprofits in the area to receive donations from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, including donations from Giving Tuesday.

