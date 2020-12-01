CoMoGives, an annual campaign that raises money for mid-Missouri nonprofit organizations, both kicked off and raised more than $300,000 on Tuesday.
Run by the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, the campaign has helped hundreds of nonprofit organizations raise money. This year, for the first time, its goal is to raise $1 million.
John Baker, the executive director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, said CoMoGives raised close to that number last year. In 2019, it raised $956,000 between 138 organizations.
Baker believes in its goal to raise $1 million — despite the pandemic.
“I’m inclined to say that the coronavirus has made a pent up demand for giving and that we’re going to not only reach our million dollars, we’re going to surpass it by some measure,” he said.
Some nonprofits need the money now more than ever due to lockdown losses. Josh Chittum, the assistant director of the ”We Always Swing” Jazz Series said that the organization has lost $100,000 this year from not being able to make money from ticket sales.
Last year, “We Always Swing” Jazz Series raised the most money out of any organization involved in CoMoGives. Over $57,000 was donated to the Jazz Series. This year, it hopes to reach its new goal of $62,000.
Other organizations are encouraged by the response of Giving Tuesday. Kari Hopkins, the chief development officer for Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home, said her organization has already had great success for the first day of the campaign.
“At 7:40 a.m. this morning we had $20. It was actually the same person who gave us our first gift last year,” she said, bubbling with excitement. “By 8:30 a.m., I called my coworker and said, ‘We are already up to $12,000!’”
The goal for Coyote Hill is to raise $20,000 by the time the campaign ends Dec. 31. According to the CoMoGives leaderboard, it has already received more than $19,000. Hopkins said that this is partly due to organizations matching the donations, like Joe Machens Toyota.
Other organizations have had a similar response from the community. The City of Refuge, a nonprofit that helps refugees in mid-Missouri, set a goal of raising $10,000 on Giving Tuesday. By 5 p.m., the organization had already raised more than $18,000.
Although this year has been unlike any other, the nonprofits are hopeful to see the large outpouring of support for their organizations, whether it be for assisting children in foster care, celebrating the art of jazz or supporting refugees.
This year, 142 organizations are participating in the event, which is four more organizations than last year.