The CoMoGives campaign for 2021 ended Friday night, having raised over $1.8 million for local nonprofits.
The fundraiser, which started in 2013, supports nonprofits in Columbia and mid-Missouri. Between Nov. 30 and Friday, it raised $1,838,364.41 for 148 organizations, exceeding its goal of $1.6 million.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri received the most funds from donations, totaling $75,156 — far over its goal of $50,000.
"We Always Swing" Jazz Series came in second with $71,020.
The Central Missouri Humane Society and Coyote Hill ended in third and fourth place, having received $61,559 and $57,953 respectively. Both exceeded their goal amounts.
The Community Foundation of Central Missouri also awards a series of challenge grants, totaling $18,000. They go to organizations that won in ways other than total donations, such as the group with the highest number of donors under the age of 35 or the highest-earning first-time participant.
As the overall winner, the Food Bank will receive an additional $1,000 grant through the foundation.
"Every year we're just blown away by how amazingly generous our community is during the CoMoGives campaign," Katie Adkins, spokesperson for The Food Bank, said Friday. "This year has been absolutely no different."
Donations to The Food Bank are used to help those in its service area, Adkins said. It serves more than 100,000 food insecure people each month.
"That's what donations will go toward, helping our neighbors in need," Adkins said.
More funding also allows The Food Bank to provide its partner agencies with food at no cost. One of these agencies includes Rainbow House, which was also a part of CoMoGives. It received over $28,000 in donations.
"CoMoGives is always an exciting campaign here at Rainbow House, this year as well," Richie Vanskike, Rainbow House director of development, said to KOMU on Thursday. "It is really great to us, and people are so giving."
Adkins said it's fun to see all the other nonprofits involved and how the community is dedicated to all different kinds of causes.
"It's amazing to see people donating to the Food Bank, but it's also amazing to see people dedicating themselves to those other agencies," Adkins said.
To see the entire list of organizations, visit CoMoGives' website.