CoMoHelps distributed almost $1.5 million in pandemic-related aid to 40 local nonprofits and schools, according to a report released Wednesday.
The majority of funding was provided to human services provider organizations, followed by child care and education organizations.
CoMoHelps is a donations management resource by the Heart of Missouri United Way, Community Foundation of Central Missouri, the city of Columbia and Boone County.
In the news release, CoMoHelps published its second report on its effort to provide financial aid for local nonprofits during the pandemic. The report outlines funding provided by CoMoHelps for pandemic relief and the impact of COVID-19 on Columbia's nonprofit sector.
According to the report, as of Feb. 8, CoMoHelps had received around $3.5 million worth of funding requests. Relief assistance expenses included food, rent, utilities, learning pods and more.
The report says service demand and expenses are expected to increase, while revenues are anticipated to decrease. The resulting budget shortfalls spell an uncertain future for Columbia's nonprofit sector.