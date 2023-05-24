Starting June 5, Compass Health Network’s Children’s Center will open its doors to mid-Missourians.

Children will be able to go from their dental appointment to their doctor’s appointment and then to therapy — all under one roof. The Children’s Center, in eastern Columbia, will also offer limited vision care and psychiatric services.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.