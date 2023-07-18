Compass music camp shapes young musicians into 'rock stars'

Lyla Brite, 15, plays the guitar with her band, Dusk N Dawn, on Sunday at The Blue Note. Director Violet Vonder Haar emphasized to the crowd that the bands were formed on Monday, wrote their own songs in five days, recorded the songs for SoundCloud and were ready to perform on a real stage in less than a week, all with a group of musicians they had never played with before.
Campers wait for instructions about a first day of camp game last Monday at Compass Inc. The game was a relay race to set up certain band equipment to show campers how fast gear has to be set up sometimes.
Kelly Neudecker writes down the collectively agreed upon rules for the band she was overseeing last Monday at Compass Inc. Neudecker oversaw the band 8:30 Avenue throughout the week and guided them in the song-writing process.
LEFT: 8:30 Avenue figures out the lyrics to their first song last Monday at Compass Inc. The group wrote the song about a girl who has coffee with a boy everyday, until one day he goes to a different coffee shop to see a different girl, betraying their love.
RIGHT: Faye Boland, 13, left, Lillian Phipps, 14, and Ivy Blakey, 14, of 8:30 Avenue perform at the final concert of the Compass Music Camp on Sunday at The Blue Note. Dozens of people packed into The Blue Note to watch the campers perform, some of them for the first time ever in front of a crowd.
Compass Music Inc. Director Violet Vonder Haar designs the concert schedule while the band, The Evidence, records their original songs on Saturday at Compass Music Inc. Each band had the opportunity to sit down and learn about the recording process and eventually take home an official copy of their recorded songs.
LEFT: Lucy Goldberg, right, teaches Clara Grove, 10, new chords on the guitar last Monday at Compass Inc. Goldberg attended the camp for several years and has now returned from Belmont University for the summer to oversee her own band.
RIGHT: Clara Grove, 10, left, performs with The Evidence alongside lead singer Declan Craig, 12, on Sunday at The Blue Note. The Evidence had their own band mascot, a green stuffed animal named Jerry, who joined them on stage for a performance 3and was promptly thrown into the crowd for an eager fan to catch.
Kylan Craig, 14, watches another band play after performing on the drums with his band, Prime Meridian, on Sunday at The Blue Note. In addition to several original songs, Prime Meridian also performed Seven Nation Army.
All the campers stand on the stage for their final bow of the night on Sunday at The Blue Note. Compass Music Inc. has grown since its founding in 2007 and now features classes, private lessons and several different camps.