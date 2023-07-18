 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Compass music camp shapes young musicians into 'rock stars'

Compass music camp shapes young musicians into 'rock stars'

Olyssa Herico jammed out on the drums as her indie-pop rock band rehearsed for an upcoming showcase at The Blue Note.

The band was practicing “Trap it,” an original song about trapping the music inside of you and turning it into a masterpiece.

Campers wait for instructions

Campers wait for instructions about a first day of camp game last Monday at Compass Inc. The game was a relay race to set up certain band equipment to show campers how fast gear has to be set up sometimes.
Kelly Neudecker writes down

Kelly Neudecker writes down the collectively agreed upon rules for the band she was overseeing last Monday at Compass Inc. Neudecker oversaw the band 8:30 Avenue throughout the week and guided them in the song-writing process.
LEFT: 8:30 Avenue figures out the lyrics

LEFT: 8:30 Avenue figures out the lyrics to their first song last Monday at Compass Inc. The group wrote the song about a girl who has coffee with a boy everyday, until one day he goes to a different coffee shop to see a different girl, betraying their love.

RIGHT: Faye Boland, 13, left, Lillian Phipps, 14, and Ivy Blakey, 14, of 8:30 Avenue perform at the final concert of the Compass Music Camp on Sunday at The Blue Note. Dozens of people packed into The Blue Note to watch the campers perform, some of them for the first time ever in front of a crowd.
Lucy Goldberg, left, helps Kaitlyn Phipps

Lucy Goldberg, left, helps Kaitlyn Phipps, 12, decide on lyrics for a song last Monday at Compass Inc. Kaitlyn was a member of the band The Evidence and performed on violin, clarinet and vocals.
Compass Music Inc. Director Violet Vonder Haar

Compass Music Inc. Director Violet Vonder Haar designs the concert schedule while the band, The Evidence, records their original songs on Saturday at Compass Music Inc. Each band had the opportunity to sit down and learn about the recording process and eventually take home an official copy of their recorded songs.
LEFT: Lucy Goldberg, right, teaches Clara Grove

LEFT: Lucy Goldberg, right, teaches Clara Grove, 10, new chords on the guitar last Monday at Compass Inc. Goldberg attended the camp for several years and has now returned from Belmont University for the summer to oversee her own band.

RIGHT: Clara Grove, 10, left, performs with The Evidence alongside lead singer Declan Craig, 12, on Sunday at The Blue Note. The Evidence had their own band mascot, a green stuffed animal named Jerry, who joined them on stage for a performance 3and was promptly thrown into the crowd for an eager fan to catch.
Kylan Craig, 14, watches another band

Kylan Craig, 14, watches another band play after performing on the drums with his band, Prime Meridian, on Sunday at The Blue Note. In addition to several original songs, Prime Meridian also performed Seven Nation Army.
Lyla Brite, 15, plays the guitar with her band

Lyla Brite, 15, plays the guitar with her band, Dusk N Dawn, on Sunday at The Blue Note. Director Violet Vonder Haar emphasized to the crowd that the bands were formed on Monday, wrote their own songs in five days, recorded the songs for SoundCloud and were ready to perform on a real stage in less than a week, all with a group of musicians they had never played with before.
All the campers stand on the stage

All the campers stand on the stage for their final bow of the night on Sunday at The Blue Note. Compass Music Inc. has grown since its founding in 2007 and now features classes, private lessons and several different camps.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I'm an HBCU journalism fellow with MU's School of Journalism. I'm a junior journalism major at Howard University. 

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

  • Visual journalism reporter and second year graduate student concentrating on videography and photography. Reach me at ms24r@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 886-5700.

  • Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2023 Studying Photo and Documentary Journalism Reach me at meb7ft@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred