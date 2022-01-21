On a frigid night in downtown Columbia, dozens of protestors took to North Tenth street to demand more access to the Wabash Station warming center from Columbia's City Council.
The group made it clear they wanted action, not more dialogue.
"People don't have to freeze to death, that is the principle. It's not more talk that we want," said Rachel Taylor, an attendee at the protest. "The purpose of this protest is to put pressure on City Council to raise the threshold for opening warming centers to 32 (degrees) instead of the current 15."
The city of Columbia put out a press release Friday afternoon stating the threshold for Wabash Station to be open as a warming center would be temporarily raised to 15 degrees from the previous 9 degrees.
The city's statement came within hours of the announcement of the protest planned for Friday evening by a concerned group of Columbia citizens who also sent an email to city officials Friday morning.
The email demanded the Wabash warming center open any time temperatures drop below freezing, as well as keeping bathrooms unlocked, making freshwater accessible and adjusting the closing time to 7 a.m.
The city did not address any of the other demands in its press release.
The later closing time would mean there wouldn't be a gap between Wabash's closing and other warming centers' openings. Wabash currently closes at 6 am, which leaves a gap of about one hour before other centers open, during which homeless residents are essentially stranded.
"This morning, it was one degree at 8 am. It's unacceptable to kick people out in those conditions," attendee Margaret McConnel said.
Leon Lambeth has been homeless in Columbia for three years. He says Wabash is the most convenient place to stay, as it's situated squarely in downtown Columbia.
"You know, it's closer. It's easier access to you than to have to go get on the bus, wait on the bus," Lambeth said. "It's handier."
This isn't the first protest regarding access to Wabash that Lambeth has been to, as for many homeless residents, the non-discriminatory access to shelter is vitally important. Many shelters in Columbia require an I.D. or clean drug test to get into for the night.
"If you're doing drugs, you can't come in. You ain't got no I.D., you can't come in," Lambert said of the barriers to entry for many Columbia shelters. "I can either buy food or buy an I.D."
Friday night's protest is part of an ongoing situation centered around access to city warming centers. At Tuesday night's City Council meeting, the council heard a report from the Commission on Human Rights urging them to raise the temperature threshold at which Wabash Station would open.
"They made a very reasonable recommendation at the Tuesday night City Council meeting about raising the threshold temperature, and the city poo-pooed it," attendee Dirk Burhans said. "So if the city fails to act, then we're going to act."
The reliance on citizen action in place of city government action has been a point of concern for many activists in Columbia. Mayoral candidates Maria Oropallo and David Seamon both came to the protest and stressed the need for action from the city.
"This is not a citizen problem; this is a city problem," Oropallo said
Seamon wants to see shelters open up as soon as the temperature drops below freezing, instead of the new temporary 15-degree threshold in place this weekend.
"Opening up a shelter at 15 degrees is inhumane," Seamon said.
The city cited COVID-19-related "capacity limitations at other shelters" as the catalyst for the temperature threshold change. Those shelters include: the Salvation Army Harbor House, Room at the Inn, True North, Phoenix Programs, Rainbow House, Welcome Home, St. Francis House and Flourish.
According to Steve Hollis, human services manager of the city's Division of Human Services, these shelters combine to provide over 228 beds and are open regardless of the temperature during winter months. Voluntary Action Center, Love Columbia and Phoenix Programs also issue motel vouchers that function as shelter beds, he said in an email.
As for Friday night, Wabash opened at 7:05 p.m. to the cheers of protestors. Homeless residents slept on the floor in the overnight warming shelter, which has a 13-person occupancy.