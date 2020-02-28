The Boone County Children's Services Board will host a March 12 conference in response to recent increases in youth violence.
The goal is to help start community actions planning around the issues of youth violence, according to a news release from the Boone County commissioners.
Voices for Collective Impact: Youth Violence Prevention will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 Ninth St. Open registration is available online until March 4.
The conference will bring in local experts to lead discussions on crime data, trauma issues and problems surrounding youth homicide, according to the release. Attendees will network and learn about evidence-based treatments and developing community goals aimed at solving issues surrounding youth violence.
Targeted funding opportunities will be offered at the end of the event, the release said.
Leigh Spence, a member of the Boone County Children's Services Board and the chairperson for the event, said in the release, "I am thrilled to see our community come together around the issue of youth violence prevention. This is a topic that touches everyone and affects our county in many ways."
More information is available at the Boone County community services website.