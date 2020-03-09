The annual Advancing Renewables in the Midwest Conference will be held March 31-April 1 at the MU Bond Life Sciences Center.
Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss programs and policies that advance the use of renewable energy with speakers from across the country.
Rob Threlkeld, global manager of sustainable energy, supply and reliability for General Motors, will deliver a keynote speech on General Motors’ commitment to switch their global operations to using only renewable energy by 2050 as well as the business and environmental implications of such a switch.
Registration for the conference is $150 through March 22; late registration will be an additional $25. Groups of five or more and retirees are eligible for a 20 percent discount. There are also need-based scholarships available.
Other activities include an evening networking reception and dinner at Shakespeare’s Pizza on March 31. Lunches and continental breakfast will be provided.
The conference runs from 1 to 6 p.m. March 31 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at the Bond Life Sciences Center, 1201 Rollins St. The conference is hosted by the City of Columbia Water & Light in partnership with the University of Missouri School of Natural Resources.
More information can be found on the Advancing Renewables official webpage.