If the skies stay clear and you have a good vantage point, you will be able to catch the conjunction of the moon, Jupiter and Saturn on Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The waning gibbous moon will appear below Jupiter and Saturn, forming a triangle, according to NASA.
As the moon gets relatively closer to planets during its orbit, some spectacular celestial views are formed. This rare alignment involving Jupiter and Saturn, which was also visible Sunday into Monday, takes place every 20 years.
But if you're in Columbia, you're not likely to see this unless there's a break in the rain that is expected to start Monday evening. Tropical Depression Cristobal is heading into the area. A flash flood watch has been posted for mid-Missouri from Monday night to Tuesday night.