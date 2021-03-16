Conroy keeps the wheels of children's imaginations turning

On the corner of Broadway and Garth Avenue, across the street from Ulysses S. Grant Elementary School, lies the home of many things.
Beyond the doors of the Columbia Public Library are Scottish castles, French vineyards and even the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Inside those walls, joyful children laughed on a snowy day as they picked out books bundled by topic for a quick selection.
Behind those smiles and memories is a woman who helps make sure that the wheels on the bus always go around — Margaret Conroy.
Nothing could fully prepare Conroy — or anyone — for the new world order prompted by COVID-19. The library shut down in March 2020. When it reopened June 3, the children’s computers and play area were closed and Conroy shifted children’s activities online.
“We literally put Band-Aids on things thinking, ‘well, we’re only going to be doing this for three or four months,’” said Sarah Howard, youth and community services manager at the library. “‘Certainly, we’re not going to be planning a second virtual summer reading program.’ But yes, yes, we are. Our summer reading program will be virtual.”
It was a bumpy ride, but Conroy and the staff were determined that the wheels of children’s imaginations could keep turning.
Keeping it rolling
Conroy landed at the Daniel Boone Regional Library system in 2018 after decades in the field, including a stint at the Missouri State Library. She found value in libraries and the programs they offer.
“The passion isn’t around the day-to-day work. The passion is around public library service in general and how in this country, in particular, and in developed countries across the world, public libraries are sort of the key to democracy,” Conroy said.
Described by her coworkers as dedicated, invested and committed, Conroy is always able to “make the tough decisions that need to be made,” said Mitzi St. John, public relations manager at the library.
“She is also very compassionate and concerned about the well-being of both the staff and the patrons. That has really shown itself during this adjustment to the pandemic and how we have chosen to operate and provide our services,” St. John said.
Conroy needed those skills when she had to reimagine programming and implement it — and do so quickly.
Mobile library bus visits to elementary schools ended. An array of children’s programming moved online, including story time with videos.
“I know that we do a great job of children’s programming in our library system, and that is so foundational, connecting children with books and getting them excited about reading,” Conroy said. “That would be like the last thing that we would stop doing.”
Conroy cut in-person programs and restricted the time patrons could spend in the library to 30 minutes. (That time doubled recently to one hour.) Group visits, including building tours and study groups, were halted.
The facility offered 33 programs in January, down from the 162 it offered at the same time last year, a drop of nearly 80%.
When comparing operation numbers between January of 2020 and 2021 alone, circulation dropped nearly 30%, from 117,000 in January 2020 to 87,000 the same month this year. Library visits decreased to 17,000 in January 2021, a roughly 63% drop from the nearly 46,000 visits in January 2020.
Yet “attendance,” or participation in programming, dropped just about 23% to about 3,400 in January, down from 4,400 in January 2020.
Conroy “was very careful to pay attention to what information there was available. She’s been in constant communication with the Health Department and following what the state is doing and also consulting with the other library directors in the state to see what they were doing,” St. John said. “She didn’t make her decisions in a vacuum. She looked at other resources to help guide her in making those decisions.”
Some staffers shifted to remote work. Others shifted their responsibilities, Conroy said. Social distancing, sanitizing and mask mandates became required — though some patrons were not compliant with the latter, which prompted concerns of staff and other visitors.
“Listening to the expressed concerns of staff and the public and also the unexpressed concerns of the staff in the public, learning to respect other people’s positions and the importance of communication, those things are all key,” Conroy said. “There’s not a lot of extrinsic reward in public service work in general. Just knowing that I am able to, by the work that I do, and by extension, my staff, change the lives of people who use us for the better is why I do this work.”