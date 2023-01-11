A wandering mountain lion was spotted by a trail camera in Boone County and confirmed by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The department said the presence of a mountain lion — the first confirmed sighting in the county since 2015 — poses no danger to county residents.
The mountain lion was seen walking in a wooded area in a YouTube video uploaded Friday. The account that posted the clip said in the comments that the image was captured on a private property near Sturgeon, about 20 miles north of Columbia.
BrokenMonkey, the account behind the video, declined an interview with the Missourian. The video had almost 40,000 views as of Wednesday night.
The Conservation Department sent out a response team Tuesday night to investigate the area. Maddie Est, a spokesperson for the department, said the sighting was confirmed.
Missouri has seen 99 previous confirmed mountain lion reports since 1994, according to the department’s record. The most recent confirmed sighting in Boone County was back in 2015, when a mountain lion was snapped by a game camera.
Only sightings involving human safety or “substantial physical evidence” will be investigated in the field, according to the department’s website. Evidence that they consider includes tracks, killings of other animals and droppings or hair directly linked to sighting.
“(Most reports) come from a trail camera on the property that snaps a photo or video,” Est said. “Some issues we run into are that people will claim a video from somewhere else happened on their property.”
The mountain lion response team examined the camera’s memory card to confirm the authenticity of digital evidence. Then, they compared the footage to the reported location, identified background foliage and looked into other factors to further verify.
“I think this is the most fun part,” Est said. “We basically will stand however far away from the camera and ... decide if we really believe it was a mountain lion – does the size compare to the physical features of an actual mountain lion?”
The account behind the video replied to a comment saying the experience was “cool and exciting,” and he had “cold chills” when he realized what was on his camera.
“Most lions being sighted are young males,” Est said. These wanderers can go hundreds of miles to seek their own territories, and very likely they came to Missouri from western states, according to the Conservation Department’s field guide.
Despite numerous confirmed sightings, there is no indication of the lions repopulating within the state.
There is no valid evidence that mountain lions have ever attacked livestock, pets or humans in Missouri, according to the department’s website, although they do occasionally attack humans in other states.
“Mountain lions move around a lot, and in a similar fashion to your typical house cat – they don’t really seek out human interaction,” Est noted.
Est also stressed that pet owners should not be nervous. Deer and other similarly-sized animals are the lions’ usual diet, and are readily available for them. People and their pets are at much higher risk from injuries caused by stray dogs and lightning strikes than they are from mountain lions, according to the department’s website.
After talking to a biologist on the response team, the account behind the video posted in a comment:
“You are more likely to die from a bee sting than to be attacked by a mountain lion/cougar.”