Construction begins on new CoMo Cooks kitchen facility on Business Loop

An early 2023 opening is planned for The Loop Community Improvement District's new CoMo Cooks shared kitchen and office space at 14 Business Loop 70 East.

Richard Logan fills a cupcake tray with dough

Richard Logan fills a cupcake tray with dough on Thursday at CoMo Cooks shared kitchen in Columbia. The new space on Business Loop will provide more floor space for tables and appliances.

Currently, the kitchen is temporarily located at 500 E. Walnut St., under the parking garage. It contains locked shelves stocked with cooking supplies and equipment, with a few metal tables for food preparation. While the temporary kitchen may seem airy due to the aroma of pastries and its large windows and high ceilings, there is minimal floor space for tables and appliances.

Scott Pass bakes cinnamon rolls

Scott Pass bakes cinnamon rolls on Thursday at CoMo Cooks shared kitchen in Columbia. Pass uses a secret recipe he created himself to make his cinnamon rolls special.
Inside of the temporary shared kitchen

Inside of the temporary shared kitchen on Thursday at CoMo Cooks shared kitchen in Columbia. Pass said the CoMo Cooks shared kitchen facility and scholarship was a valuable starting point for him.
Scott Pass, right, teaches his younger brother Richard Logan to cook

Scott Pass, right, teaches his younger brother Richard Logan to cook on Thursday at CoMo Cooks shared kitchen in Columbia. Pass received a grant from the Loop Community Improvement District to fund a new expanded place at the Business Loop.
Richard Logan cooks for his older brother Scott Pass' business

Richard Logan cooks for his older brother's business, The Biscuit Center, on Thursday at CoMo Cooks shared kitchen in Columbia. This was his second week on the job.
  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and international studies. Reach me at teaganking@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Staff Photographer, spring 2020 Studying Convergence: Photojournalism and Russian Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

