Crews began the groundwork for the long-awaited construction of Columbia's newest fire station Wednesday.
Fire Station 11 will be built in southwest Columbia at 6909 Scott Blvd., near the northwest corner of the intersection with Route K.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Crews began the groundwork for the long-awaited construction of Columbia's newest fire station Wednesday.
Fire Station 11 will be built in southwest Columbia at 6909 Scott Blvd., near the northwest corner of the intersection with Route K.
Clayton Farr Jr., assistant fire chief for Columbia Fire Department, said this location is necessary to relieve the emergency call load on some of the surrounding stations, which have seen an increase in call volume. The department has seen a more than 22% increase in calls during the past five years, he added.
"This station will have a profound impact on the area as it continues to develop," Farr said.
Fire Station 11 will predominantly service areas north, east, south and southeast of its location. But with the city anticipated to grow west, Farr said the new station will also provide service in that direction.
Farr added that Fire Station 11 has been in planning for about five years. Construction was scheduled to start in November 2020, but the pandemic created delays, the Missourian previously reported.
"From an administrative standpoint, it's been quite a process," Farr said. "We had a number of sites that we looked at and some were really good. The City Council and staff have been incredibly supportive, but it was difficult securing a location."
Fire service response times are currently six to eight minutes for the area that Fire Station 11 will service. Farr said the added station will allow the department to maintain its target of a 4-minute response time.
"Every 30 seconds, a fire doubles," Farr said. "If we can have resources there sooner, we can have a better impact."
The addition of the new station will maintain the department's Insurance Services Office fire rating at a class 2 and might even improve it to a class 1. A lower rating would impact commercial insurance rates in the area and possibly residential insurance rates as well, Farr said.
The building is planned to span about 10,000 square feet and include three apparatus bays, training and exercise areas, work, sleep and living areas and a police substation. The department expects the new station to be placed into service in the fall of 2023, Farr wrote in an email this week.
Jack Matheson, assistant project manager at Professional Contractors and Engineers Inc., the company that was awarded the building's construction contract, said a groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station 11 is expected to take place in late September.
The city also has plans to build Fire Station 10 in east Columbia. With an increased workload due to growth in east Columbia, Farr said Fire Station 10 will have a more significant impact on the department's day-to-day operations and is a top priority. He added that the best location for this station is still being determined, but that the department is looking for space near Highway WW.
City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
City and County Government editor
573-882-4557
anklamf@missouri.edu