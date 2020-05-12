Development of a roundabout at Boone County Route Y and Industrial Drive in Ashland will require changes for traffic in the area for up to 90 days.
Beginning Tuesday morning, motorists began using a temporary bypass around the intersection in order for an independent contractor to begin construction on the new structure, according to a press release from Missouri Department of Transportation.
The temporary bypass will be in place for up to 90 days until the construction is completed, MoDOT said.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down and obey posted traffic signs and stay focused on the road when traveling through the work zone.
This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.