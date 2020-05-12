Development of a roundabout at Boone County Route Y and Industrial Drive in Ashland will require changes for traffic in the area for up to 90 days.

Beginning Tuesday morning, motorists began using a temporary bypass around the intersection in order for an independent contractor to begin construction on the new structure, according to a press release from Missouri Department of Transportation. 

The temporary bypass will be in place for up to 90 days until the construction is completed, MoDOT said.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and obey posted traffic signs and stay focused on the road when traveling through the work zone.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central

Supervising Editor is Fred Anklam Jr. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.