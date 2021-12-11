Construction on the Columbia Regional Airport's primary runway came to completion Friday as it continues to expand its terminal.
The primary runway of the airport was lengthened from 6,500 feet to 7,400 feet, marking the completion of the airport's Master Plan to improve conditions, according to a news release. The 2009 proposal included expansion of the primary runway as well as the reconstruction and extension of the crosswind runway, which was completed in 2017.
Parts of both runways were in need of repair, according to the pavement condition index referenced in the airport's proposal. Certain sections of the primary runway, such as taxiway intersections, were noted for reconstruction or rehabilitation, with the entire crosswind runway recommended for reconstruction.
The expansion of the primary runway will allow for the airplanes flying to or from Columbia to use a longer distance of the runway during inclement weather and carry a heavier load than previously possible.
"The runway extension will reduce the chance of delayed or canceled flights during winter weather events," said Columbia Regional Airport manager Mike Parks in the news release. "This is an exciting time for Columbia as we prepare for the new terminal to be completed next summer."
During the reconstruction of the runway, the airport was able to replace the incandescent bulbs lining it with LED lights, allowing for approximately 75% savings in runway energy costs.
The airport continues with construction of its new terminal, which is expected to be finished in the summer of 2022.