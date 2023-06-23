Construction on the Oakland Gravel Road sidewalk project begins at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, requiring sidewalk closures and intermittent lane restrictions.

Completion of the $318,000 project is expected by the end of the summer, according to a city news release.

