Construction on the Oakland Gravel Road sidewalk project begins at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, requiring sidewalk closures and intermittent lane restrictions.
Completion of the $318,000 project is expected by the end of the summer, according to a city news release.
Workers will lay down sidewalk to fill in gaps to connect to the existing sidewalk along the west side of Oakland Gravel Road between Vandiver Drive and Grizzly Court.
There will also be improvements to the pedestrian crosswalk at the Vandiver Drive intersection and an accessible pedestrian signal, according to the release.