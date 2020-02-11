New crossroad culverts are being installed beginning Friday between 501 and 1101 E. Nashville Church Road .

Boone County Road & Bridge crews are scheduled to begin construction at 9 a.m. Friday, with work planned to be finished by 3 p.m. Feb. 19, weather permitting, according to a news release from the county.

East Nashville Church Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon while the construction is ongoing, the release stated.  

More information can be obtained from Boone County Road & Bridge at 573-449-8515.

  • Community reporter, spring 2020 Studying magazine writing Reach me at fmhg97@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

