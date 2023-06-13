Contractors from Widel Inc. resumed work this week on the Bonne Femme Creek bridge on Route 163.
Construction stopped in late April due to discovery of a cave where one of the bridge supports was planned, forcing design modifications.
While work has resumed, the Missouri Department of Transportation "will continue to work with Widel Inc. on the design changes and addition materials required for these changes," Jeff Kroner, MoDOT resident engineer, said in an email.
"After we confirm material deliveries, we will have better idea of an anticipated completion date," Kroner added.
MoDOT staff worked with partner agencies and organizations to gather and analyze information on how to proceed with construction of the new bridge while minimizing environmental impacts to the cave system, according to a MoDOT news release.
The construction is upstream of Devil's Icebox, meaning construction work could impact anything downstream into the cave system, Kroner wrote.
Some living and working in the area said they were told pink planarians were found in the new cave. Pink planarians are flatworms that have only been found in the Devil's Ice Box cave system.
There is no official confirmation of those reports, but the water from the new cave does enter the Devil's Icebox cave.
Roxie Campbell, park naturalist at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, said she hopes that construction is handled in a way that prevents pollution into the new cave and the Devil's Icebox cave.
Before the new cave was discovered, the design for the foundation of the bridge involved five steel H-pilings on both the east and west sides of the bridge, Kroner said.
The contractor uses a pile hammer to drive pilings into the ground until they get to a needed bearing capacity, he said.
This design would have supported the weight of the bridge if it were not for the cave being found near the west foundation of the bridge, Kroner said.
He said the location of the cave meant the H-piling design would not provide adequate support for the bridge, forcing a foundation design change on both sides of the bridge.
The new design places seven H-pilings on the east side, for an added level of safety, while the west side will utilize a concrete spread footing design placed on top of existing sound rock, Kroner said. That spread footing will cover the new cave opening, he said.
A spread footing design distributes the bridge's weight over a larger footprint or surface area, significantly larger than the original foundation plan, he said.
"The good thing is that this allows us to use the beams that have already been made," Kroner said.
Using beams already prepared for the project prevents further delay without having to create longer beams to fit a new design.
Traffic will continue to be rerouted to Route AC (Grindstone Parkway) and U.S. 63 for those using Missouri Route 163 (Providence Road).
Updates on the project can be found online at modot.org/163-bridge-replacement-over-bonne-femme-creek-boone.
