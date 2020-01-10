Maintenance and concrete repair is scheduled to begin Monday on the second and third floors of the Eighth and Cherry Parking Garage.
During the work, access to 14 permit parking spaces on the second and third floors of the garage at 14 S. Eighth St. will be restricted, according to a news release from the city. Some metered parking spots on the lower levels will be designated as permit parking to account for the loss of space, the release said, but hourly parking will still be available.
The work, being performed by Cook Concrete, a contractor with the Columbia Public Works Department, is scheduled to be completed by mid-February, weather permitting.