The city's electric utility service needs an additional $8.3 million per year in revenue to reach financial stability, a consultant told Columbia City Council during a pre-council meeting Monday night.
Under a proposal presented by Larry Feltner, a managing partner for Prime L.L.C., residential customers would see the highest increase in utility rates. He recommended the rate increase go into effect this summer.
Residential customers would see an increase of about 8% to 10%, depending on the type of heat they use. Large general services would see an increase about 4%, and small general services would see an increase between 4% and 6%. Industrial service utilities would increase by 4%, according to the presentation.
The potential increases serve as an effort to reach goals outlined by Erin Keys, the acting assistant director of electricity for the city. She cited fair rates, improving bond ratings and lowering the debt coverage ratio to increase bond rates. She also said customers should start paying bills that would be more reflective of the cost to provide the services.
When peak demand for electricity hits, the city charges more as it forces the city to buy power off the grid. Then, the city incurs more costs that need to be recovered, causing a slight increase to the monthly utility bills.
As the system stands, those who use less electricity pay less, and those who use more are charged higher rates. However, Feltner encouraged council to reconsider this method of billing.
"For people receiving the systems, that's having a negative impact," he said.
Jim Windsor, who worked for the Water and Light Department for 36 years, urged City Council not to approve the proposed rate increases. He said Feltner's proposal goes against "everything that the Water and Light Department has been working on for the last 40 years."
"The structure is so that if you use more, you pay more, so that gives people an incentive to reduce their usage," Windsor said. "These (proposed) structures turn that around."
Thomas Jensen, a member of the Water and Light advisory board, said he is concerned with how this increase would impact those in the lower-income bracket. He said that low-income residents came into every discussion the light and water advisory board had when it came to rate increases.
"We have to do something separate, outside of this rate recommendation, that specifically tailors to their needs," he said.