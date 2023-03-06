The city's electric utility service needs an additional $8.3 million per year in revenue to reach financial stability, a consultant told Columbia City Council during a pre-council meeting Monday night. 

Under a proposal presented by Larry Feltner, a managing partner for Prime L.L.C., residential customers would see the highest increase in utility rates. He recommended the rate increase go into effect this summer.

