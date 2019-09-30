A Columbia contractor is encouraging others to consider taking up a career in construction ahead of Build Missouri Week.
Build Missouri Week is sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGC). The organization is encouraging firms to promote the construction trade.
Ashton Long is a contractor and owner of Garrott Construction in Columbia. He said it's a good option for people who like working with their hands.
"Here I can more immediately see that I accomplished a goal and I made something that looks cool or functions, or something like that," Long said.
AGC is encouraging construction firms across Missouri to advocate for the industry in a number of ways. Some suggestions include visiting schools and speaking with students, hosting an open house and inviting elected officials to tour facilities.
While the United States has been experiencing a shortage of construction workers in the past few years, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment will rise by 11% between now and 2028.
In Missouri, there are an estimated 107,240 people working in construction and extraction jobs. This number does not include those who are self-employed.
Long said he sees these statistics every day.
"There's a huge shortage of actual skilled labor," he said. "But then there's also a lack of money in a lot of the jobs to actually pay guys who are skilled at what they do."
Long said he encourages anyone thinking about a career in construction to consider the rewards of a job in the industry.
"If you like it, you're going to at least go to work and know that 80% of the days, you're going to like what you're doing," he said.
Build Missouri Week runs Sept. 30 through Oct. 4.