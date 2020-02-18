Columbia is considering changing the way it collects residents' trash. The Solid Waste Utility has recommended that the Columbia City Council change the current ordinance to allow staff to not pick up trash that is not properly bundled or is too heavy or large. If a change is passed, bagless or unbridled trash will be left behind.
Our readers responded to the discussion on our website and social media. Some readers think Columbia should look to other cities for guidance.
"Why can't COMO just look at what other cities do and follow suit. Trash pickup in this city is ridiculous. Where else can residents expect to dump anything in any condition out on the curb and have it taken away for no extra charge? Elsewhere you pay for whatever size garbage can you think you will fill in a week and that is all they take away. I see the need to have easy and affordable pick up for larger hauls so lower income people don't just end up with piles of junk in their yards, but unlimited is ridiculous."
-Cara Joos on Facebook
"The city should look into how other communities operate that don’t have these issues. Say for example, we are from Minnesota and this is how they dealt with their waste management."
-Rhiannon Lee on Facebook
'Rolling in the Deep'
Others say Columbia should invest in mandatory roll bins, which would hold the trash and limit the amount of garbage automatically.
"Can we please get the roll bins already?"
-Megan Sondgerath Hall on Facebook
"I can’t believe people voted down roll carts. Such a better solution honestly."
-Jordan Elliot Richards on Facebook
"I bought a roll cart when I moved back to Columbia 13 years ago. It's so convenient to wheel everything to the curb in one shot, especially when there's snow, ice or rain. I wish I could leave the cart at the curb instead of unloading it. Sometimes crows pick the bags open."
-Tim Kridel on the Missourian website
"That also seems to be the trend elsewhere (going to carts)."
-Ellis Smith on the Missourian website
Thinking outside the bag
One reader wrote that private contractors might be the solution to this issue. Another reader thinks Columbia needs to go back to old methods for trash pick-up.
"The city needs to get out of the trash business and let private contractors handle it."
-Eric Cox on the Missourian website
"So are they going back to only picking up black trash bags imprinted with scott logo? Or why did they discontinue that method 20-25 years ago. Seems like a logical way to have people pay for the amount of service that they require."
-Brian Turner on Facebook
What do you think? Let us know in the comments or submit a letter to the editor.