Have no fear, Girl Scout cookies are here.
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland got a head start on its 2022 Cookie Season this year. Cookie sales started Monday — eight days earlier than other councils across the U.S.
Spokesperson Lauren Slamb said it just got lucky with the early start date. Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland includes over 9,000 girls across 67 counties in {span}central and southern Missouri, southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma.{/span}
Girl Scouts is selling many of the traditional favorites, like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties. The brand new Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème, will also join the lineup.
The Girl Scouts are utilizing digital means like the Smart Cookies platform and the Cookie Finder app to sell their cookies. The Cookie Finder app allows people to put in their zip code to find times and locations for cookie booths near them.
“You don’t have to drive around and hope,” Slamb said. “You’ll know, ‘I’m going to go to Target on Tuesday because there’s going to be a Girl Scout troop from my neighborhood that’s there, and I want to go support them.’”
This year, the Girl Scouts can earn Cookie Business badges as part of their organization’s entrepreneurship with their cookie businesses and online sales. There are 13 possible Cookie Business badges, ranging from the First Cookie Business badge for new entrepreneurs to badges for digital sales.
The main goal of cookie sales, Slamb said, is learning five skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
The Girl Scouts get to decide what to do with the money they make through cookie sales, Slamb said. The three most common uses Girl Scouts save their earnings for are trips, donating to their favorite charities and funding summer camp.
One troop in Joplin is planning a trip to Greece and Rome with their cookie earnings, having saved up for multiple years, Slamb said. Another group is headed to New York City and others spend its money throughout the year on activities like ice skating and pottery.
Girl Scouts will start door-to-door and order-form sales in January, while cookie booths will start around February. Slamb said sitting at a booth would be a bit too chilly in January, and driving from house to house is at least a little bit warmer.
“I remember freezing, but it builds character and it’s also really fun,” Slamb said. “Then in February is whenever we start doing the booths, so that’s whenever you can start using that Cookie Finder app to all of its justice.”
Girl Scout Cookie sales will continue until March 31.