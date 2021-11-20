You are the owner of this article.
Cookies, crafts and more: First Christian Church hosts Christmas Bazaar

  • 1 min to read
First Christian Church was filled with Christmas trees, shimmery garland and the aroma of freshly baked cookies as vendors and community members gathered for the eighth annual Christmas Bazaar event Saturday.

“This just gives us a reason to have more fun and see those friends that we haven’t seen in a while,” said event organizer Brenda Mosby.

Brenda Moslay, the organizer of The First Christian Church Christmas bazaar, sells hand-made jewelry

Brenda Mosby, the organizer of The First Christian Church Christmas bazaar, sells hand-made jewelry Saturday in Columbia. This was the first bazaar after the pandemic.

The last time the event was held, over 460 community members and friends attended. Mosby said Saturday morning she was hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.

Positioned in a large, white room decorated for the holidays were six rows of tables lined with vendors selling clothing, jewelry, jams, wood-carved art and more.

Dipthych of Christmas bells at The First Christian Church Christmas bazaar and Maddie Marrero, right, serves a cup of water to Sandy Stallman at The First Christian Church Christmas bazaar

LEFT: Christmas bells at The First Christian Church Christmas bazaar Saturday in Columbia. People sell all kinds of items including clothes, jewelry, Christmas decorations and biscuits. RIGHT: Maddie Marrero, right, serves a cup of water to Sandy Stallman at The First Christian Church Christmas bazaar Saturday in Columbia. Morrero helped to sell drinks and food at the event.

Cliff Judy was among many other vendors at the event, representing his and his wife’s small business, MyTurn.

“It is pretty unbelievable when you have an entire room full of stuff that was, quite literally, locally made,” said Judy.

MyTurn is a clothing brand that aims to inspire young girls with empowering slogans that crush gender roles. Judy uses an artist from St. Louis and a Columbia printer because it’s important to him that his business embraces local suppliers.

“All of these women and men around here are doing this stuff on their own, which is just really cool,” he said. “It is a testament to the lady who organizes this, Brenda, that she makes a point to do that.”

Megan and Cliff Judy at their stand at The First Christian Church Christmas bazaar

Megan and Cliff Judy at their stand at The First Christian Church Christmas bazaar Saturday in Columbia. The Judys sell clothing that promotes equal representation in jobs.

Susan Wilson came from Illinois to attend the event and see her daughter, who baked Christmas cookies to sell.

Wilson enjoys going to these kinds of events because she likes buying items that are handmade with love.

“It’s kind of a lost art sometimes,” she said. The wood-working items and Christmas bows were among some of Wilson’s favorite handmade items being sold.

Diptych of Linda Chandler sells hand-made Christmas home decorations and Brenda Moslay works at her stand at The First Christian Church Christmas

LEFT: Linda Chandler sells hand-made Christmas home decorations at her Christmas bazaar’s stand at the First Christian Church on Saturday in Columbia. Chandler’s decorations include wreaths, baskets and candy canes. RIGHT: Brenda Mosby works at her stand at The First Christian Church Christmas bazaar Saturday in Columbia. Mosby said that the bazaar is an event “for the community.”

Key chains and scarves were what caught the eye of 19-year-old Maddie Marrero. Tasked with working the event every year, Marrero enjoys the peacefulness it brings.

“It really puts me in the holiday spirit,” she said. “And it’s really cool to see what people make because I know a lot of these people from other settings, but to see them create all these things is really interesting.”

The First Christian Church hosts a Christmas bazaar

The First Christian Church hosts a Christmas bazaar on Saturday in Columbia. First Christian Church was filled with Christmas trees, shimmery garland and cookies as vendors and community members gathered for the eighth annual Christmas Bazaar event.
  • Jordan Thornsberry is a fall 2021 youth reporter studying journalism. She can be reached at jordanthornsberry@mail.missouri.edu

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

