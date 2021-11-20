Cookies, crafts and more: First Christian Church hosts Christmas Bazaar

First Christian Church was filled with Christmas trees, shimmery garland and the aroma of freshly baked cookies as vendors and community members gathered for the eighth annual Christmas Bazaar event Saturday.
“This just gives us a reason to have more fun and see those friends that we haven’t seen in a while,” said event organizer Brenda Mosby.
The last time the event was held, over 460 community members and friends attended. Mosby said Saturday morning she was hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.
Positioned in a large, white room decorated for the holidays were six rows of tables lined with vendors selling clothing, jewelry, jams, wood-carved art and more.
Cliff Judy was among many other vendors at the event, representing his and his wife’s small business, MyTurn.
“It is pretty unbelievable when you have an entire room full of stuff that was, quite literally, locally made,” said Judy.
MyTurn is a clothing brand that aims to inspire young girls with empowering slogans that crush gender roles. Judy uses an artist from St. Louis and a Columbia printer because it’s important to him that his business embraces local suppliers.
“All of these women and men around here are doing this stuff on their own, which is just really cool,” he said. “It is a testament to the lady who organizes this, Brenda, that she makes a point to do that.”
Susan Wilson came from Illinois to attend the event and see her daughter, who baked Christmas cookies to sell.
Wilson enjoys going to these kinds of events because she likes buying items that are handmade with love.
“It’s kind of a lost art sometimes,” she said. The wood-working items and Christmas bows were among some of Wilson’s favorite handmade items being sold.
Key chains and scarves were what caught the eye of 19-year-old Maddie Marrero. Tasked with working the event every year, Marrero enjoys the peacefulness it brings.
“It really puts me in the holiday spirit,” she said. “And it’s really cool to see what people make because I know a lot of these people from other settings, but to see them create all these things is really interesting.”