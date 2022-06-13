Seven cooling centers are available for public access in Columbia as blazing temperatures roll in this week.
According to a news release from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), the following venues have cooling centers available:
- Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) at 1701 W. Ash St.
- City Hall at 701 E. Broadway
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services at 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House at 901 Range Line St.
The venues will be available during the building's normal business hours and offer public areas including lobbies, restrooms and drinking fountains, according to the release.
As temperatures continue to climb, people become more at risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke. According to the release, those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to 4 years old, people who are ill or on certain medications and people 65 and older.
In order to beat the heat, PHHS suggested staying in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day and staying hydrated. It also advised residents to avoid unnecessary work or activities outside and to wear a hat and apply sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out.
Temperatures are set to climb to as high as 97 degrees this week, according to the seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is also in effect until Wednesday at 8 p.m.