Summer is only 9 days away, and the temperature rose to 92 degrees Thursday, making it the warmest day of the year so far according to KOMU/NBC.
The heat brings dangers to those who can't escape it. To help the Columbia community with the heat, cooling locations are opening around the city.
Cooling Centers are available during regular business hours at the following locations:
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
Sara Humm, of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, said in an email they are in the process of contacting additional cooling center locations that were open prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An additional two cooling centers can be found at local Salvation Army locations, according to a Friday news release.
Columbia Corps Community Center provides snacks and hydration to those in need. The center is located at 1108 West Ash St. and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Harbor House provides hydration, meals, snacks and overnight shelter to those in need. The house can be located at 602 North Ann St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Friday with a chance of thunderstorms Saturday through Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to rise to 93 degrees Monday and will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout the week.
KOMU reported the best ways to handle the heat. To prevent heat related illnesses, avoid being outside for long periods of time and stay hydrated. If going outside is unavoidable, wear sunscreen, find shade and continue drinking water.