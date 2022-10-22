 Skip to main content
Cooper County town ravaged by fire, no lives lost

A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the area and state.

The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited a field it was plowing, according to a deputy.

Della Miller, 6, plays with her toys while her parents watch the smoke from the fire

Della Miller, 6, plays with her toys Saturday while her parents watch the smoke from the fire north of Wooldridge. Della celebrated her sixth birthday on Friday.
James Stewart walks his dog towards the town of Wooldridge

James Stewart walks his dog on Saturday in Wooldridge. Stewart was headed to town in hopes of getting help.
An aerial photo

An aerial photo of the fire from a patrol helicopter on Saturday. 
Volunteer firefighter McKinzie Elliott looks at the fire

Volunteer firefighter McKinzie Elliott looks at the fire on Saturday in Wooldridge. This is Elliott’s first-ever fire.
Firefighters attempt to put out the fire

Firefighters attempt to put out a fire Saturday in Wooldridge. Firefighters on the scene estimated 15 to 20 houses were lost to the fire.
