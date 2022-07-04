After over a decade of work and a graduate degree in arts leadership earned, Corey Dunne is finally fulfilling her dream of becoming executive artistic director of Theater Reaching Young People & Schools (TRYPS).
As current TRYPS executive artistic director and founder Jill Womack prepares for retirement, Dunne is gearing up to take over her position.
"My entire adult, professional and educational journey has been really kind of leading up to this moment," Dunne said.
TRYPS is a not-for-profit children's theater in Columbia that has taught performing arts to youths for over 20 years. The environment suits Dunne well. Throughout her childhood in Columbia, she was surrounded by the arts, inspiring her to pursue a career in theater education.
“My mom is a visual artist, my dad is a musician, so it’s kind of in my blood, really," Dunne said.
In grade school, Dunne began singing in the choir and playing French horn in the band but did not stumble upon theater until middle school. Her affection for theater arts only grew after she entered Rock Bridge High School and took a children's theater class during her senior year.
"That kind of spawned my love for working with young audiences and storytelling in a whole different way," Dunne said.
TRYPS board member Brigid Kinney describes Dunne as an impassioned, energetic lover of theater. "Corey is a really motivated and creative woman who is a great leader and great member of our community," Kinney said.
Dunne decided to work in children's theater because she loves the way kids are able to immerse themselves in the art form.
“They get so engrossed and involved in the storyline that they just fully lose themselves," Dunne said. "It is unlike any other theatrical experience."
After performing with TRYPS for the first time during her senior year, Dunne fell in love with the program.
Sam Boisclair, a TRYPS choreographer, said there are too many words to describe Dunne's "huge personality" and enthusiasm for working with children. "She is so passionate about the kids and bringing out the very best in them and pushing them in all the right ways," Boisclair said.
Dunne began working for TRYPS in a professional capacity in 2006, serving as education director, production manager and executive producing director over the course of 10 years.
While they worked together, Dunne said, Womack often said walking into work every day must feel like what Walt Disney must have felt like walking through the parks.
"I've called it a magical place," she said.
Dunne's roles at TRYPS were not limited to her administrative positions. As Womack's right hand, Dunne assumed many behind-the-scenes roles as well as occasionally performing alongside the kids. Her favorite performance as a faculty member was in "Junie B. Jones, The Musical".
“On top of my administrative roles and teaching roles. I helped build paint sets. I did all of the props for many years. I music-directed a few shows,” Dunne said.
Working at TRYPS for many years gave Dunne the opportunity to see many of her students grow into adulthood and see their artistic talents flourish.
"They grow so much in ways that are more than just theater skills," she said. "They learn how to carry themselves. They gain a deeper understanding of empathy and so many different life skills that are transitional beyond the stage."
Dunne has long wanted to take over Womack's role after her inevitable retirement. At 18, she asked Womack, “I want to be you when I grow up — what do I study?"
After a decade working at TRYPS, Dunne moved to Washington in 2017 to attend Seattle University. "I went to graduate school after having a conversation with Jill about her inevitable retirement," she said.
She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree and served as the education director at Studio East Training for the Performing Arts before returning to Columbia in 2021. She worked in the Office of Cultural Affairs before making the transition to executive artistic director.
"The whole reason I went there was really gearing up for this," she said.
Dunne officially took the reins Friday to direct a production of "Newsies" and oversee summer programming.
"What I'm most excited about is really just to get back into doing what feeds my soul," Dunne said.