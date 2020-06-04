Even though the June 1 Missouri River upper basin runoff is above average, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is confident that river flows will be manageable this year.
Last year set a record for flooding in Missouri.
However, in a press release Thursday, John Remus, chief of the Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, noted that his agency has 80% of the system flood control storage available.
“The reservoirs are well positioned to capture and manage runoff from the mountain snowmelt and precipitation in the upper Missouri River basin,” Remus said. {span}“This also provides the Corps with some added flexibility to respond to rainfall events below the system.”{/span}
River runoff for the rest of the year will depend on the snowmelt coming from the mountains and rains in the lower Missouri River basin, according to the release.
The news release noted that on the upper Missouri River basin soils are drying out compared to the last two years’ conditions. Only the lower basin has potential for flooding, the release noted, if there are heavy rains where there are many uncontrolled tributaries flowing into the river.
The Corps recommends that people watch for for future forecast information at websites operated by the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Agency and the National Weather Service.