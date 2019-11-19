The amount of water being released into the Missouri River will decrease at three storage systems this week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced in a news release Tuesday.
The news is positive for those living along the river who have had to contend with above-normal water levels since April. Despite the lower water releases, the Missouri River will continue to run at a level above historic highs.
On Nov. 6, the Corps had announced it would be releasing above-average amounts of water from the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System throughout the month, including 80,000 cubic feet per second at Gavins Point.
The high releases were originally scheduled to alleviate pressure caused by this year's flood and to prepare for the 2020 runoff season, John Remus, chief of the Corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in an earlier news release.
However, the water flowing into the reservoirs and the amount of water in the storage systems have been lower than the Corps' predictions, according to the news release, allowing for smaller releases from the Garrison, Fort Randall and Gavins Point reservoirs, all upriver from Missouri.
Despite the reductions, water will still be released at an above-average rate throughout the winter months to better prepare for the spring runoff season, Remus said in Tuesday's news release.