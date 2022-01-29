Denise Gordon spent Saturday morning in the kitchen, helping prepare pancakes and sausage to raise money for diabetes research. As people stopped by, she’d hand them their meal and point them toward the butter and syrup sitting at the ready.
Gordon was serving as a member of Columbia’s Cosmopolitan Luncheon Club, which raised money Saturday morning at its annual Pancake and Sausage Day fundraiser at the Sigmund Cosmopolitan Center.
“I’m a Cosmo member because I’m diabetic, and it’s a good cause,” she said. “I took off work so that I can work all day.”
This Saturday was the fundraiser’s 70th iteration. In addition to diabetes research, the Luncheon Club also raised money for other local organizations.
These include employment center Job Point, the Cancer Research Center and Columbia Parks and Recreation, as well as the Cosmopolitan International Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, said Luncheon Club President Cassie Brandt.
‘Eat breakfast, look around, see friends’
For the past 30 years, Columbia residents Mike and Sue Griggs have attended the event, which Mike said he first went to when his parents took him as a kid.
“We appreciate everything the Cosmo Club does for our community,” said Mike Griggs, who’s also the director of Columbia Parks and Recreation. “It’s a way to help an organization that gives so much back.”
Sue Griggs added that there’s a communal aspect as well since, “We usually run into people we know who come,” she said.
Meeting with friends while supporting the cause was also a draw for Columbia residents Jerry and Maggie Uhl, who’ve gone, Jerry said, “virtually every year they have had this thing.”
“Eat breakfast, look around, see friends,” Maggie said. “Make it a social day because it lasts till one o’clock.”
Plus, she added, “The pancakes are awesome.”
Besides Luncheon Club members, outside volunteers also work at the breakfast.
MU students Katie Gray and Eric Meyer volunteered at the fundraiser as members of Alpha Phi Omega, a service organization.
“APO has had a long-standing relationship with the Cosmopolitan,” Meyer said. “It’s great to be able to help out with an event that’s been going on for so long.”
It’s Gray’s second and Meyer’s first year volunteering at the event. Gray said they helped by filling coffee cups, taking care of trash and helping people with whatever else they need.
“I just really love getting involved in the community,” she said. “It’s great to see everyone come together, and I get to be a part of that.”