Cost questions persist as water treatment plant upgrades move forward

As the design phase nears completion for the McBaine Water Treatment Plant’s renovations, questions remain about the overall cost of the project.

City staff and HDR, an Omaha-based engineering design firm, gave a presentation to the Columbia City Council at a Nov. 28 work session to explain the details of the project.

FILE: Kevin Wiggins, water production manager, gives a tour of the McBaine Water Treatment Plant

Kevin Wiggins, water production manager, gives a tour of the McBaine Water Treatment Plant on Dec. 16, 2021. The pipes transport water to the aerators, where it is mixed with air to oxidize impurities in the water.
Water sits in a basin

Water sits in a basin in 2021 at the McBaine Water Treatment Plant in Columbia.
FILE: Water production manager Kevin Wiggins explains the water treatment process at the McBaine Water Treatment Plant

Water production manager Kevin Wiggins explains the water treatment process Dec. 16, 2021, at the McBaine Water Treatment Plant. The water flows into the primary clarifier, where it is mixed with lime to remove impurities.
FILE: A lagoon collects lime from the water released from the treatment facility

A lagoon collects lime from the water released from the treatment facility on Dec. 16, 2021, at the McBaine Water Treatment Plant in Columbia. The lime is later recovered and used by the local farmers to adjust the pH of their soil.

  • City-County Government reporter for Fall 2022. Former Assistant City Editor. Studying print journalism and political science at MU. You can reach me at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter @KAdissem, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

