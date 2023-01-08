Cost questions persist as water treatment plant upgrades move forward

As the design phase nears completion for the McBaine Water Treatment Plant’s renovations, questions remain about the overall cost of the project.
City staff and HDR, an Omaha-based engineering design firm, gave a presentation to the Columbia City Council at a Nov. 28 work session to explain the details of the project.
The presentation noted that construction for the first phase of upgrades is projected to cost $25 million, with current funding allocated for the project amounting to $24.5 million. The 2018 water bond issue provides $23 million of the funding.
The increase in construction cost was attributed to a higher construction cost index and market volatility. Resident John Conway, however, believes the most important cost factor is the non-construction costs of the project.
“Non-construction costs must include the construction phase engineering services for the two-year construction period and a reasonable allowance for contingencies during construction,” he said.
Conway, who worked as a civil engineer for over 50 years and has designed public water and wastewater systems, said the costs shown in the presentation were not reflective of the overall cost of the project.
“My point is that they didn’t disclose all the costs,” he said. “The real net amount that the city really had available was approximately $19,975,000 for construction after you consider the allowances for construction phase engineering services and construction contingency.”
Cost breakdown
A breakdown of Conway’s cost estimates can be found in his Dec. 2 letter to the editor. The council will have to approve any additional funding required for the project, he added.
“The council needs to know going in what the reality might be,” Conway said. “The other thing is that HDR will have to bring back a contract amendment to add the construction phase services and inspection to their existing contract.”
Matt Nestor, public information specialist for the City of Columbia Utilities, confirmed in an email to the Missourian that the design costs have already been spent from the project budget.
“Approximately $3 million has been encumbered with a design contract with HDR, Inc., leaving a remaining balance of $21.5 million,” Nestor said.
While contingencies for the project are included in the city’s current cost analysis, construction phase services from HDR are not, he said.
“This cost opinion does include multiple contingencies and market escalation costs,” he said. “It does not include construction phase services to be provided by HDR, Inc.”
Nestor added that any additional funding required for the project would need approval from the council.
Funding issues
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that when reviewing the budgets for projects, construction phase services are often encumbered.
“I expect that all costs to a project to be included in the estimates,” she said. “As we’ve experienced with this project, projected costs have gone up.
Conway noted that the $25 million plus any additional funding only covers the first phase of renovations.
“The other thing, too, to be mindful of here is that is just for the base bid,” he said.
He added that it will be much harder for the city to pursue the proposed alternates and deferred upgrades outlined in the presentation with the current funding deficit.
“You just have to think about how good those bids have to be to recover $5 million to get to the point where you consider the additive alternates.”
Buffaloe said, “I expect to see staff propose what aspects can be done in-house and what other options we need to consider to accomplish the goals of the project.”
Potential options
Conway said he sees four potential options for the city to close the funding gap. The first is to use the $500,000 contingency allotted for cost overruns and other unforeseen expenses for all the 2018 water bond projects.
Another option, he said, is to take money from other projects in the water capital improvement plan.
“They would have to examine that list, see if they wanted to delay some of those projects, and do them later.”
Conway said two other options are allocating funding from the city’s general fund or using some of the city’s relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. He acknowledged that none of the options are ideal and would take decisiveness from the council.
“When you get cornered trying to get the money,” he said. “Sometimes those are the tough decisions you have to make.”
Conway noted that the McBaine Water Treatment Plant renovations are not the first Water and Light project with project cost deficits. He did a similar breakdown for the West Ash Pump Station upgrades, which the council sent to bid in November.
“So, there is currently $3,300,000 for the project,” Conway said in an email to the Missourian. “Remove contracted engineering design services of $499,500 and you get $2,800,500.”
This amount must cover the cost of the construction bid, construction phase services, inspection and a contingency fund for the project, he said. The base construction bid is estimated at $3.1 million, which leaves a deficit of $299,500.
Conway estimated that construction phase services and inspection provided by HDR will cost $150,000, respectively. This is in addition to a 3% contingency of $93,000 for the project, bringing the cost of these non-bid items to $393,000.
Therefore, Conway said, the total cost deficit for the project is an estimated $692,500.
Discrepancies, transparency
At the Nov. 7 council meeting, First Ward Council Member Pat Fowler asked about the cost for the project as listed on an application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The application, which was for a grant that utilizes ARPA funds, listed the project cost as $5,502,303.
Shawn Carrico, the engineering supervisor for Columbia Water and Light, explained the discrepancy at the meeting.
“The grant application included all the bid alternates,” Carrico said. “It included the design, it included construction phase services with the engineer, and it also had a different contingency, which was part of the grant application.”
The requirement for the contingency was 10%, Carrico said, and all of these combined contributed to the higher cost estimate.
He noted that the engineering design was taken out of the $3.3 million budgeted for the project but did not mention the construction phase services or contingency.
Conway said that, as with the water treatment plant, staff will need to bring a contract amendment back to the council to allocate funding for construction phase services and inspection provided by HDR, which are not part of the current engineering contract.
Regarding both McBaine and West Ash, Conway said he was concerned about the lack of transparency in the cost analyses of the projects as presented to the council and the public.
“It was really concerning to me that the consultant (HDR) did not disclose that information,” he said. “Those guys are licensed professional engineers and they take an oath to be transparent, and I’m not sure it was even ethical not to disclose those costs to your client.”
Buffaloe noted that it is disappointing to the council, staff and the community alike that the timelines for both McBaine and West Ash were pushed back, in part due to the pandemic.
“But I know that in the last six months, we’ve seen way more information from staff,” she said.
“They’re giving us updates on this and letting us know if there are issues,” Buffaloe said. “This summer was the first time that council probably saw that project list and the Gantt chart of all the 2018 bond projects and where they were, and that was because we asked for it.”